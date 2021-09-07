Where can you buy solar panels?

Buying solar panels can be a wise investment. Your home increases in value, you can take advantage of tax incentives to lower your initial costs and use the energy stored to keep your home powered through an outage. Also, with an average operational life of 25 years, your solar panels will continue to generate green for your wallet and the environment for years to come. But solar panels are also expensive and a long-term commitment. With the tech changing as new options like the Tesla solar roof are introduced, would it be smarter to wait a couple years before you buy? Check out our solar panel buying guide if you're still deciding.