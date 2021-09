ID&T has utilized their decades of experience in putting on some of the world’s best events to create a new experience in Amsterdam called AMAZE. While the state of music festivals in Europe remains to be rocky due to the ongoing pandemic, ID&T has pressed on with something new for those looking to experience some immersive art. Working over the past few months in secrecy with other creatives, the famed party throwers crafted up a one-hour audiovisual journey called AMAZE. Located at Elementenstraat in Amsterdam, this isn’t just your everyday, average experience as it offers state-of-the-art technology to further enhance the senses.

