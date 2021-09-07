Ryanair negotiations for a Boeing MAX10 order end without agreement

Ryanair announced that its negotiations with Boeing for a MAX10 order (to follow its current deliveries for 210 B737-8200 “Gamechanger” aircraft) have ended without any agreement on pricing. Ryanair will take delivery of over 200 B737 “Gamechanger” aircraft over the next 5 years from 2021 to 2025. These deliveries will see Ryanair’s fleet grow to over 600 aircraft capable of carrying over 200m guests p.a. Ryanair and Boeing have been in discussions about a large follow on order for Boeing MAX10 aircraft over the past 10 months. However, last week it became clear that the pricing gap between the partners could not be closed and accordingly, both sides have agreed to waste no more time on these negotiations.