Video Games

Nintendo Switch OLED pre-orders are back at these retailers

By James Pickard
TechRadar
TechRadar
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

After a brief absence, pre-orders for the Nintendo Switch OLED console are available once again at two UK retailers. You can currently secure yours in either colour for £309.99 at Amazon or Very ahead of launch on October 8. When the Nintendo Switch OLED was first announced, pre-orders for the...

www.techradar.com

Nintendo Insider

Chaotic Puzzler KeyWe Out Now On Nintendo Switch

Sold Out and Stonewheat & Sons have announced that their “chaotic postal puzzler” KeyWe is now available on Nintendo Switch. Starring Jeff and Debra, two postal-working kiwi birds, KeyWe challenges you to type telegrams, ship packaged and send urgent messages. With no hands to help them, that means that you must jump, flap, peck and butt-slam the levers, bells and buttons that you need to use making for a frantic mailroom.
RETAIL
pockettactics.com

TOEM arrives on Nintendo Switch next month

TOEM, the adorable black and white photography game, is finally coming to Switch next month. In an announcement from the official Twitter account, it’s been revealed the indie title will release on September 17 for PC, PS5, and Nintendo Switch. Announced for Nintendo Switch during an Indie World Direct earlier...
VIDEO GAMES
makeuseof.com

How to Enable Screen Lock on Nintendo Switch

Have you ever found your gadgets overheating with a battery that always seems to be drained? Well, sometimes the answer is actually straightforward—your Switch was on the entire time you didn’t use it. Not only is this incredibly inconvenient, but it’s also not great for your battery. For this reason,...
VIDEO GAMES
bleedingcool.com

The Serpent Rogue Is Headed To Nintendo Switch & PC In 2022

Team17 and developer Sengi Games announced today that The Serpent Rogue will be getting released for both PC and Nintendo Switch next year. If you haven't check out this one yet, this is an action-adventure title where you'll be exploring a medieval fantasy world while working with nature and its creatures as you practice the art of alchemy. All in the name of trying to protect everything from corruption within the land. You can play a demo of the game right now if you'd like on Steam to get a feel of how the game will be, as we now wait for a release date.
VIDEO GAMES
SlashGear

Nintendo is reviving Big Brain Academy on Switch

It’s been a long, long time since we last heard from the Big Brain Academy series. It’s hardly a series at all, in fact, with only two releases to its name: the original Big Brain Academy on Nintendo DS, which launched in 2005, and its sequel, Big Brain Academy: Wii Degree from 2007. After lying dormant for nearly 15 years, Nintendo announced that it’s reviving Big Brain Academy today with a new multiplayer-focused installment for Nintendo Switch.
VIDEO GAMES
Polygon

Best Nintendo Switch and Switch Lite accessories

While the Nintendo Switch and Switch Lite’s built-in controllers and screens let you enjoy games all on their own, accessories can make their experiences even better, enhancing and upgrading these all-in-one systems. Polygon’s Nintendo Switch accessories buying guide explores some of our favorite add-ons for the portable consoles. Below, you’ll...
VIDEO GAMES
purenintendo.com

Review: Cotton Reboot! (Nintendo Switch)

We’ve reached the point with reboots and remasters where I have no knowledge of the original game. Such is the case with Cotton Reboot!, a shoot ’em up originally released as Cotton: Fantastic Night Dreams in Japanese arcades in 1991. After a few previous ports, it’s now been rebooted for...
VIDEO GAMES
makeuseof.com

How to Connect Your Nintendo Switch to the Internet

These days, it’s hard to keep everyone gaming together. In many ways, the world is bigger with endless opportunities, which makes meeting and spending gaming time with our loved ones—and other gamers—more difficult. Thankfully, whether it’s in a different city or country, you don’t have to miss out on gaming with your family and friends for long.
VIDEO GAMES
Android Authority

Why Xbox Game Pass should be on the Nintendo Switch

Much to the chagrin of some gamers, rumors that Xbox Game Pass — Microsoft’s “Netflix of gaming” — might be coming to the Nintendo Switch were at least temporarily dashed in August. “We have no plans to bring it to any other kind of closed platforms right now, mainly because those closed platforms don’t want something like Game Pass,” Xbox head Phil Spencer recently told GamesRadar. There have also been hints Nintendo may have refused a proposal — but even if it did, we feel like Game Pass could be a good fit on the Switch for a number of reasons.
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

Stranded Deep - Nintendo Switch Launch Trailer

Test your survival skills in the open-world adventure game, Stranded Deep, available now on Nintendo Switch. In Stranded Deep, players take on the role of a plane crash survivor in the Pacific Ocean. Players must explore exotic underwater and island environments to hunt for supplies and craft the tools, weapons, and shelters they'll need to stay alive. Players will experience dangerous encounters against sharks, giant squid, and other sea creatures. They will need to defend against attacks on land from wild boar, snakes, and other native threats. Hunger, thirst, and exposure will work against them as they brave the elements. It won't be easy, but if they survive the islands, now for the first time ever, players can escape on the Nintendo Switch.
VIDEO GAMES
lifewire.com

How to Increase Storage on Nintendo Switch

Turn off the Switch and lift the kickstand to find the microSD slot. Insert a microSD memory card, then turn on the console. Go to System Settings > Data Management > Move Data Between System/microSD Card to free up space on the console. You can store games, demos, software updates,...
VIDEO GAMES
pockettactics.com

Win an EU code for Townscaper on Nintendo Switch!

Townscaper is a town-builder game that allows you to create cute little houses, gorgeous archways, grand staircases, structurally sound bridges, and lush backyards. While you relax and create the town of your dreams, the soothing soundtrack will fully immerse you in this unique title. As an experimental project, Townscaper is...
VIDEO GAMES
gamerevolution.com

Is Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous coming to Nintendo Switch?

Owlcat Games’ Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous is getting a lot of love on PC right now. Many console players are patiently awaiting the PlayStation and Xbox launch, but where does that leave Nintendo fans? Is there a Pathfinder: Wrath of the Righteous Nintendo Switch version coming out? Here’s the latest on the new Pathfinder: Kingmaker sequel coming to Nintendo Switch, Switch Lite, and the Switch OLED model in the future.
VIDEO GAMES
Nintendo Enthusiast

Nintendo Switch OLED Model Playstand and pouches revealed by Hori

A new console model means new accessories, and Hori wants to keep us covered for the Nintendo Switch OLED Model with new pouches and a playstand. This Hori Multipurpose Playstand is compatible with the Nintendo Switch, Nintendo Switch OLED Model, and Nintendo Switch Lite. The new Hori Playstand features several upgrades from the previously released Switch Playstand. It’s been made wider for better stability, and it can even play games in vertical mode. The previous playstand only had three adjustment levels, but this one has five at 65, 60, 50, 40, and 30-degree angle options. It also has an area to store touch pens and up to two Switch game cartridges. The Hori Multipurpose Playstand for Switch, OLED, and Lite will cost 1,780 yen (~$16.14) in Japan.
VIDEO GAMES
