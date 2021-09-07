Nintendo Switch OLED pre-orders are back at these retailers

Team17 and developer Sengi Games announced today that The Serpent Rogue will be getting released for both PC and Nintendo Switch next year. If you haven't check out this one yet, this is an action-adventure title where you'll be exploring a medieval fantasy world while working with nature and its creatures as you practice the art of alchemy. All in the name of trying to protect everything from corruption within the land. You can play a demo of the game right now if you'd like on Steam to get a feel of how the game will be, as we now wait for a release date.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 12 DAYS AGO