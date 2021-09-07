CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pair arrested on armed robbery charges following theft in Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — A man and a woman are facing armed robbery charges in Tulsa.

Police say Lanita Elliot and Richard Olden walked into the Family Dollar near Peoria and the Gilcrease Expressway on Monday morning. Elliot tried to run out of the store with a cart filled with items.

A store employee tried to stop Elliot, but was threatened by Olden, who was holding a knife.

Both Elliot and Olden jumped into a silver sedan and drove off.

Officers look at surveillance video from the store. Their investigation led officers to a home near Apache and MLK Boulevard.

Elliot and Olden surrendered after officers surrounded the home. The stolen goods and the knife were found inside.

Both were arrested on armed robbery charges.

