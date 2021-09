Enter the 2021 Sorghum Yield Contest for a Chance to Go to Commodity Classic!. Are you expecting to harvest a #SuperSorghum yield? The National Sorghum Producers Yield Contest offers the opportunity for you to showcase your sorghum crop, competing with farmers across the Sorghum Belt, and now is the time to enter! You may even win a trip to the 2022 Commodity Classic in New Orleans! This contest allows our industry to recognize some of the best growers in the U.S. and helps farmers learn from one another. For more information or to enter the contest, visit SorghumGrowers.com/yield-contest.

AGRICULTURE ・ 1 DAY AGO