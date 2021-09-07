IKEPOD Readies Itself for the Oceans With New Seapod Diver

There is a lot to be said about wearing a watch these days, so let’s start with the obvious: It’s an essential accessory that you do, in fact, need. It looks cooler and more stylish than constantly checking your smartphone, after all, and the best automatic watches offer a crisp finishing touch to any look. Whether you want to dress with a purpose for the office or add some flair to a date night outfit, an automatic watch is one way to add some functional design and a sharp look to any ensemble.

LIFESTYLE ・ 1 DAY AGO