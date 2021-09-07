IKEPOD Readies Itself for the Oceans With New Seapod Diver
IKEPOD has just released a dive version of its iconic UFO-shaped watch in a trio of colors. Keeping the signature rounded pod shape — free from lugs — the Seapod mixes elements of the Duopod/Megapod along with the Fabrice Gonet-designed cult-favorite 1996 Seaslug. The end result is a 46mm (feels like 42mm due to the lack of lugs) dive watch with clear markers, a screw-down crown, and a 12-hour rotating bezel. The Seapod is also water-resistant up to 200m and is powered by a Miyota 9039 automatic movement.hypebeast.com
