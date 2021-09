Hawaii vs. Oregon State: Warriors Defense Comes Up Short, 45-27 Hawaii drops second game to a Pac-12 foe. Hawaii falls to 1-2 on the year. If you were given one quarter to “warm up” and any points scored within that quarter did not count towards the final score, Hawaii would be in good shape. The reality is, those points do count and they put Hawaii in a 21-0 hole last night. The Beavers scored a touchdown on their first three offensive possessions and the Warriors were forced to punt on their first two drives. A second half rally was not enough as the Warriors lost 45-27 and fell to 1-2 on the season.

