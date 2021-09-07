Merrill Davenport, 83, of Creston, died Sunday, September 5, 2021, at the Ringgold County Hospital in Mt Ayr. A private family Celebration of Life Service will be live streamed 10:30 a.m. Wednesday, September 8, 2021, at the Powers Funeral Home 601 New York Avenue in Creston. For family that will be attending masks will be required due wishes of the family. Pastor Mary O’Riley will officiate. Burial will be at the Cromwell Cemetery. Open Visitation and viewing will be 2-5 p.m. Tuesday at the Powers Funeral Home in Creston. The family will not be present for the visitation. Memorials are kindly suggested to the Alzheimer’s Association, American Diabetes Association, or the American Cancer Society and online condolences can be made at www.powersfh.com.