A 50th anniversary edition of David Crosby’s 1971 solo debut If I Could Only Remember My Name is being released on October 15th. It features a remastered version of the original LP and a bonus disc packed with previously-released demos, outtakes, and alternate takes from the album sessions. There will also be a 180-gram vinyl edition. Check out the previously-unheard track “Riff 1” right here. If I Could Only Remember My Name was recorded throughout 1970 and early 1971 as Crosby was dealing with the shocking death of girlfriend Christine Hinton, and the overwhelming success of CSN/CSNY. It features a stunning...

MUSIC ・ 12 DAYS AGO