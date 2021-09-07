CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jake Gyllenhaal Seeks to Save a 911 Caller in Nail-Biting ‘The Guilty’ Trailer

By Allison Crist
 7 days ago
The upcoming Netflix thriller directed by Antoine Fuqua is based on the Danish drama 'Den Skyldige.'

Netflix has unveiled the first trailer for the Antoine Fuqua-directed thriller The Guilty, introducing Jake Gyllenhaal as a troubled police detective-turned-911 operator.

The Guilty takes place over the course of a single morning in the dispatch center where Gyllenhaal’s Joe Bayler works, but as the trailer makes abundantly clear, this is no regular workday. Instead of fielding typical calls, Joe finds himself racing to save Emily, a mysterious woman who calls 911 under the guise of speaking to her child, as she’s palpably afraid of the man she’s with.

“I’m sorry I have to hang up,” Emily says after Joe’s attempts to identify her location make her abductor realize she’s dialed 911. “I’m gonna die.”

Joe sets out on an intense hunt for answers, but the few details he has aren’t enough, and law enforcement’s resources are limited due to a raging forest fire. Even worse, Emily’s young daughter begins calling, desperate to learn what happened to her mother.

The situation only gets more complicated, and just when Joe thinks he has a better understanding, he realizes that nothing is as it seems.

Penned by True Detective creative Nic Pizzolatto and based on the Danish drama Den Skyldige, The Guilty also stars Peter Sarsgaard, Riley Keough, Paul Dano, Ethan Hawke, Da’Vine Joy Randolph, Umbrella Academy‘s David Castañeda and Honey Boy actor Byron Bowers.

Rounding out the cast is comedian and King of Staten Island actor Bill Burr, Christina Vidal (7 Days to Vegas), Adrian Martinez (I Feel Pretty), Beau Knapp (Southpaw) and Edi Patterson (Righteous Gemstones).

The Guilty premieres on Netflix on Oct. 1.

