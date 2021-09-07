CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cushman: The U Needs to Support Its Sophomores

By KC Ellen Cushman
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen I moved into my dorm, I kicked my parents out because I was so excited to start my college experience. Just two days later, my roommates and I were crying because we missed home. Starting college forces students into a difficult adjustment period, but it’s a natural process as freshmen find their place on campus, develop friendships and learn to navigate college classrooms. Most schools, including the University of Utah, offer many resources for freshmen to help them through this process. Incoming sophomores missed many of the moments that make freshman year important due to the pandemic. Their first year as an adult was spent online — making it hard to get involved on campus. Because this year’s rising sophomores missed out on freshmen learning opportunities, the U needs to provide extra resources to help them transition onto campus.

