Mick Foley Believes WWE Has a Serious Problem With Attracting New Stars

WWE Hall of Famer and former WWE Champion Mick Foley took to his Facebook page this week with a message directed at the WWE. The video, titled "WWE — We Have a Problem," saw the wrestling legend voice his frustration over WWE's current creative process, going so far as to say that the company is no longer the destination promising young wrestlers are aspiring to join and that if he were coming up in the business today instead of in the 90s he wouldn't have the confidence that they would know how to use him.