CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
WWE

Mick Foley Believes WWE Has a Serious Problem With Attracting New Stars

By Connor Casey
ComicBook
 7 days ago

WWE Hall of Famer and former WWE Champion Mick Foley took to his Facebook page this week with a message directed at the WWE. The video, titled "WWE — We Have a Problem," saw the wrestling legend voice his frustration over WWE's current creative process, going so far as to say that the company is no longer the destination promising young wrestlers are aspiring to join and that if he were coming up in the business today instead of in the 90s he wouldn't have the confidence that they would know how to use him.

comicbook.com

Comments / 0

Related
CinemaBlend

Mick Foley, CM Punk And More Pay Tribute To Wrestler Daffney Unger After Her Death

Shannon Claire Spruill, better known to fans as Daffney Unger, passed away at the age of 46 on September 2, 2021, sending shockwaves through professional wrestling community. In the hours and days following the death of one of the most electric female wrestlers of the past quarter-century in promotions like WCW, TNA, and others on the independent circuit, Unger’s former colleagues and contemporaries like Mick Foley and CM Punk were quick to take to social media to pay tribute to wrestling star.
WWE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Karrion Kross
Person
Adam Cole
Person
Mick Foley
411mania.com

Mick Foley Explains Why He Called Out WWE In Video Instead of Texting Vince McMahon

Mick Foley garnered a lot of attention for his recent video calling out WWE for having an problem after AEW All Out, and he explained why he did it on Sean Waltman’s podcast. As noted, Foley posted a video discussing why talent is moving from WWE to AEW and more, and he discussed it on Waltman’s Pro Wrestling 4 Life. You can see some highlights below, per Wrestling Inc:
WWE
Bleacher Report

Mick Foley: WWE Has a Problem, 'Is No Longer the Place for Talent to Aspire To'

Especially after the demise of WCW, WWE has enjoyed something close to a monopoly in professional wrestling in terms of landing the best wrestlers in the world. Retired legend Mick Foley believes that dynamic may be changing. Foley said Tuesday that WWE may be facing a real issue because it's...
WWE
ewrestlingnews.com

Mick Foley Says Pressure From AEW Is The Best Thing To Happen To WWE

On Tuesday, WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley posted a video on his Facebook page about WWE facing a problem with talent no longer aspiring to join the company, but rather, looking to go to AEW. The WWE Hall of Famer elaborated on his comments when he was on Sean...
WWE
411mania.com

WWE News: Mick Foley Comments on Charlotte Flair vs. Nia Jax, More Raw Video Highlights

– As noted, Nia Jax beat Raw Women’s champion Charlotte Flair in a rather bizarre non-title match on last night’s Raw. At points, it got very sloppy, and it appeared both women were breaking kayfabe and legit slugging each other. The match caused a great deal of controversy on Twitter and continued to trend through this morning. Even WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley is confused by what happened.
WWE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Combat#Nxt Champion
wrestlinginc.com

Mick Foley On Why He Felt The Need To Release His “WWE: We Have A Problem” Video

On the latest episode of Pro Wrestling 4 Life, two-time WWE Hall of Famer Sean “X-Pac” Waltman caught up with fellow WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley. Foley appearance on the podcast came just a few hours after releasing his “WWE: We Have A Problem” video that went viral. Waltman’s co-host, and Wrestling Inc. managing editor Nick Hausman, asked the hardcore icon to explain why he felt the need to release it.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Mick Foley Explains What WWE Can Do To Fix Their “Problem”

On the latest episode of Pro Wrestling 4 Life, two-time WWE Hall of Famer Sean “X-Pac” Waltman chatted with fellow WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley. Foley discussed his “WWE: We Have A Problem” video that he put out, and Pro Wrestling 4 Life co-host and Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman asked Foley what he would do to solve WWE’s problems.
WWE
TVOvermind

The Top Five Most Extreme Pro Wrestlers Of All Time

Hardcore wrestling has been around for many years, even decades before the term was coined. While not generally as popular as other styles, it has a niche following, and many promotions and wrestlers still thrive today, including the likes of Nick Gage, we have even seen deathmatch style wrestling in AEW this year. As we head towards the next WWE Extreme Rules PPV, let’s take a look at some of the pioneers of the genre. Here are the top 5 most extreme wrestlers of all time.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

WInc Daily: Mick Foley Warns WWE, Kevin Owens’ AEW Tease (Feat. Ruby Soho & Adam Cole)

Wrestling Inc. Managing Editor Nick Hausman is back to host the latest episode of The Wrestling Inc. Daily podcast!. The Wrestling Inc Daily is released Monday-Friday afternoon on all major podcast platforms. Click HERE to subscribe on iTunes. The news and mailbag portion of the show stream live Monday-Friday at Noon EST on our YouTube and social channels!
WWE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
AEW
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
WWE
NewsBreak
Wrestling
NewsBreak
WWE NXT
NewsBreak
Sports
bleedingcool.com

WWE Hall Of Famer Mick Foley Tells WWE, "We've Got A Problem"

WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley is never shy about sharing his opinions on the current product on his social media accounts. Foley is always honest and straightforward, which fans have always loved and appreciated about "The Hardcore Legend". And being such, Foley took to his official Facebook this morning to record a video where he spoke bluntly about the public bruising the company took this weekend as AEW All Out dominated the wrestling conversation around the world with a near-perfect pay per view event and the debuts of former WWE stars Ruby Soho (Ruby Riott), Adam Cole, and Bryan Danielson (Daniel Bryan).
WWE
rcreader.com

"An Evening with Mick Foley," September 13

Monday, September 13, 7 p.m. Rhythm City Casino Resort Rhythm Room, 7077 Elmore Avenue, Davenport IA. When someone's professional careers entail being an actor, an author, a comedian, a color commentator, and a wrestler of several decades, you can bet that person will have stories, and a number of moving, funny, and astonishing ones are sure to be told in the Rhythm City Casino Resort Rhythm Room on September 13, when the Bettendorf venue hosts the eagerly awaited tour stop A Night with Mick Foley.
WWE
chatsports.com

Ric Flair's Barbed Wire Bat from Mick Foley SummerSlam Match Auctions for Almost $20K

An Alex Rodriguez baseball bat wrapped in barbed wire that Ric Flair used during his "I Quit" match against Mick Foley at SummerSlam in 2006 sold for $19,680 at auction. TMZ Sports reported Tuesday that the unique piece of WWE memorabilia attracted 17 bids in the Goldin Auctions sale. The bat is an A-Rod Louisville Slugger C271 model and came with a letter of authenticity from WWE.
WWE
Ok Magazine

Mick Foley Pens Sweet Tribute To Daffney Unger, Says She Was A 'Breath Of Fresh Air'

WWE Hall of Famer Mick Foley penned a touching tribute to the late Daffney Unger. Unger, who was born Shannon Spruill, worried friends and families earlier this week when she seemed distressed on an Instagram Live. She was holding what appeared to be a pistol in the clip, per Page Six. After the video came out, the 56-year-old had asked anyone with a way of reaching the wrestler to help find her. However, Unger was found dead on Thursday, September 2.
WWE
femalefirst.co.uk

Mick Foley honours Daffney Unger after her death: 'She was far ahead of her time'

Mick Foley has praised Daffney Unger as “ahead of her time” following her passing, as fellow wrestling stars including Paige and Devon ‘Crowbar’ Storm also reached out. Mick Foley has praised Daffney Unger as “ahead of her time” following her passing. The former WCW and TNA Wrestling star – who...
WWE
The Spun

Longtime WWE Star Has Brutally Honest Admission

The one and only Mick Foley added a new argument to the ongoing debate involving the WWE and AEW. In a rant on Facebook, Foley went after the WWE for its failure of attracting top talent to join its ranks. The AEW, meanwhile, is gaining more and more popularity. Some even view it as the overwhelming future of the sport.
WWE

Comments / 0

Community Policy