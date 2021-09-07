CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Belgium's Carrasco, Witsel and Courtois out of qualifier

Cover picture for the articleBRUSSELS (AP) — Belgium players Yannick Carrasco, Axel Witsel and Thibaut Courtois have been released back to their clubs ahead of a World Cup qualifier against Belarus on Wednesday. The trio did not travel with the squad to Kazan, Russia, where the game was switched due to sanctions against the Minsk government. Belgium coach Roberto Martinez is also dealing with the absence of Romelu Lukaku, Jan Vertonghen and Thomas Meunier, who left the national team after they beat the Czech Republic 3-0 on Sunday.

