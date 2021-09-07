CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Income Tax

Social care reforms ‘to push taxes to highest-ever sustained share of economy’

By Vicky Shaw
The Independent
The Independent
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QlZ01_0bopAioR00

The size of the State, with higher taxes and more spending, is set to be permanently made bigger by the UK Government’s social care reforms, according to a think tank.

The Institute for Fiscal Studies (IFS) said Tuesday’s announcement, which includes a national insurance hike, spells higher taxes and higher spending, at around £14 billion per year.

Coming out of the coronavirus pandemic, Government spending appears set to come out of the crisis at 42.4% of national income, which is higher than before the pandemic, the IFS said.

Following just six months after the March Budget, itself the biggest tax-raising Budget since Norman Lamont's 1993 Spring Budget, today's announcements push taxes to their highest-ever sustained share of the economy

Isabel Stockton, IFS

It added this follows a rise in income tax of £8 billion and in corporation tax of £17 billion in the March Budget – the biggest tax increasing Budget since spring 1993.

Isabel Stockton, a research economist at the IFS, said: “Following just six months after the March Budget, itself the biggest tax-raising Budget since Norman Lamont’s 1993 Spring Budget, today’s announcements push taxes to their highest-ever sustained share of the economy.

“Equivalently, Government spending is set to reach a record peacetime level. Long-term challenges around rising costs of health and social care means this increase in the size of the State is likely here to stay.”

Tom Waters, a senior research economist at IFS, said: “The overwhelming majority of the tax rise will fall on working-age individuals, a consequence of using national insurance rather than income tax to raise the revenue.

“This is the latest in a long line of reforms which have tilted the burden of taxation towards the earnings of working-age people and away from the incomes of pensioners.”

John O’Connell, chief executive of the TaxPayers’ Alliance, said low paid workers and struggling employers will be hit hard – “laying the groundwork for more demands for cash”.

Kevin Brown savings specialist at Scottish Friendly said some could have their discretionary savings wiped out.

He said: “There are many families that save as little as £10 or £20 a month in an effort to build up a savings buffer or to prepare for a rainy day. But if you are earning £20,000 a year you will now pay an extra £130 in national insurance, which means some people might have nothing left over.”

This announcement clobbers workers and investors

Sarah Coles, Hargreaves Lansdown

Sarah Coles, personal finance analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown told the PA news agency that further tax hikes could be on the horizon.

She said: “We knew the Government was going to be hiking taxes to claw back as much money as possible after spending record peacetime sums  propping up the economy during the pandemic, and this marks the first wave of bad news.

“This announcement clobbers workers and investors, and is unlikely to be the end of the bad news.

“We don’t yet know what it has up its sleeve, but we do know the tax environment for savers and investors is unlikely to get more generous in the near future. It means it’s well worth making sensible use  of allowances for things like pensions and Isas while you can.”

Helen Morrissey, senior pension and retirement analyst at Hargreaves Lansdown, said: “The number of people who continue to work past state pension age has grown hugely in recent years with approximately 1.28 million currently in work.

“This reflects increasing longevity and the fact that many people continue to work because they want to. It makes sense that this group also contributes to this levy.”

Related
BBC

PM: Social care must be paid for by taxes, not borrowing

Boris Johnson has said that a "permanent investment" into social care must be paid for by taxation, rather than borrowing. He said that the social care levy would be an increase in taxes paid by both individuals and businesses. "Those who earn more, will pay more," he told MPs in...
WORLD
BBC

Health tax could increase family breakdown, tax authority warns

Plans to raise National Insurance to fund health and social care could lead to the breakdown of struggling families, the UK's tax authority says. Ministers announced the tax hike this week to pay for an £86,000 personal cap on lifetime social care costs in England, and tackle NHS backlogs. HMRC...
HEALTH
The Independent

Tax hike plan for social care reform to come ‘very soon’

A tax rise in national insurance could be used for a post-Covid boost for the NHS and to address long-term social care funding, according to reports.MPs are due to return to Westminster after their summer recess on Monday amid a cabinet split over how to pay for the government’s long-awaited social care reforms.Cabinet minister Robert Jenrick said the government would announce details of the social care plan “very soon” – but insisted no decision had yet been made on particular tax rises.“We will work as quickly as possible to get that certainty that people have been looking at for so...
INCOME TAX
Shropshire Star

Ministers debate national insurance hike to fund social care reforms

Such a move would break the Conservatives’ 2019 election manifesto pledge. A Cabinet minister has stressed the need to ensure social care reforms are “adequately funded” as the Government considers a manifesto-breaking national insurance hike to cover the costs. With a long-awaited announcement of reforms touted as soon as next...
INCOME TAX
Person
Norman Lamont
The Conversation UK

Rishi Sunak’s fight to raise taxes to reform social care is nothing compared to financial battles ahead

The UK government’s widely trailed announcement that it will increase national insurance taxes by more than one percentage point to fund reform of the social care system and help fund the NHS has triggered a fierce political debate. Many Conservatives are furious that it means breaking an electoral promise not to raise taxes, while other people, especially on the left, argue it is unfair to tax the young and relatively poor to help older, wealthier pensioners who own their own homes.
BUSINESS
Nursing Times

Plans for tax rise to support NHS and reform social care

The prime minister has announced a 1.25% tax rise in order to increase funding for health and social care by £36bn over the next three years. He said this would help address the risks of “catastrophic costs” for social care. But only £5.4bn of the funding will go to social care over the initial three-year period, beginning in 2022-23.
HEALTH SERVICES
Telegraph

Tax rise for 25 million to pay for social care

Boris Johnson is next week expected to announce a manifesto-breaking tax hike to pay for the biggest overhaul in social care in a generation and bring down NHS waiting lists. In a major political gamble, the Prime Minister will reveal a rise in National Insurance that will see around 25 million people pay extra tax.
INCOME TAX
BBC

New tax will fund health and social care reform - PM

A specific 'NHS and care tax' may well be more palatable to voters. Under Boris Johnson's plan, your payslip will feature a Health and Social Care Levy from 2023 onwards. This is the 1.25% rise in National Insurance, rebranded to underline that the money will be ringfenced for the health and care system.
INCOME TAX
BBC

Social care tax rise: MPs to hold Commons vote later

MPs will vote later on whether to raise National Insurance to fund health and social care, a day after Boris Johnson announced the manifesto-breaking move. The prime minister says it will raise £12bn a year which will be used to tackle the health backlog caused by the Covid pandemic and boost social care.
INCOME TAX
Metro International

UK PM Johnson raises taxes to tackle health and social care crisis

LONDON (Reuters) -British Prime Minister Boris Johnson set out plans on Tuesday to raise taxes on workers, employers and some investors to try to fix a health and social care funding crisis, angering some in his governing party by breaking election promises. After spending huge amounts of money to fight...
WORLD
Shropshire Star

Johnson sticks to his guns on social care reform plan

PM faces rising opposition from Tory MPs to raise National Insurance contributions to fund the changes. Boris Johnson remains committed to “sustainable reform” of the social care system, Downing Street has said, despite a growing Tory backlash over his reported plans. Conservative backbenchers have reacted angrily to reports that ministers...
INCOME TAX
UPI News

Boris Johnson proposes 1.25% tax hike to pay for health and social care reforms

Sept. 7 (UPI) -- British Prime Minister Boris Johnson proposed a plan Tuesday to hike taxes in order to pay for health and social care in the country. The plan would levy a 1.25% tax on earned income for all workers as well as shareholder dividends beginning in April, initially paid as an increase on the National Insurance rate before becoming a separate tax on earned income in 2023.
INCOME TAX
Shropshire Star

What impact will the social care reforms have on your payslip?

Reforms to tackle the care crisis and prevent families facing catastrophic costs will mean a National Insurance increase. Around one in seven adults aged 65 face lifetime care costs of more than £100,000, it has been estimated. Here is a look at how a new health and social care levy...
BUSINESS
BBC

Social care reform plans facing Tory tax backlash

Boris Johnson will unveil his long-term plans for social care and the NHS as early as Tuesday, amid rows over how to pay for multi-billion pound funding. The PM said he had a plan to reform social care when he took power in 2019 but has yet to announce the detail.
INCOME TAX
The Conversation UK

Social care tax rise is austerity by another name – economist Q&A

Boris Johnson has unveiled an additional 1.25% levy on national insurance paid by wage earners and employers, which will raise £14 billion a year to help pay for the NHS and reforms to social care. Coming on the back of rises to income tax and corporation tax that were announced in the budget in March, it is the latest example of the government using tax rises rather than austerity to rein in public finances that have been hit by the cost of the pandemic.
INCOME TAX
Shropshire Star

Social care funding pledge ‘huge opportunity missed’ for radical reform

The Government is intending to raise £5.3 billion for social care between 2022-23 and 2024-25 via a new health and social care levy. The Government’s pledge to deliver more than £5 billion for social care through a new tax is a “huge opportunity missed” and “nowhere near enough”, social care providers, think tanks and charities have said.
HEALTH
The Independent

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

