Australia, South Korea, Japan complete 1-0 WC qualifier wins

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Australia has edged Vietnam 1-0 in Hanoi to make it two wins out of two in Group B of Asia World Cup qualifying. Rhyan Grant’s header after 43 minutes for his first international goal kept the Socceroos on track for a fifth successive World Cup appearance. Japan has bounced back from a shock defeat at home to Oman with a comfortable 1-0 win over China. In Group A, South Korea has defeated Lebanon 1-0 at Suwon World Cup Stadium to pick up its first win of the stage. South Korea struggled against Lebanon goalkeeper Mostafa Matar and didn’t break the deadlock for an hour, when Kwon Chang-hoon shot home from close range.