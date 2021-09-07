CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Soccer

Australia, South Korea, Japan complete 1-0 WC qualifier wins

By associatedpress
abc17news.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Australia has edged Vietnam 1-0 in Hanoi to make it two wins out of two in Group B of Asia World Cup qualifying. Rhyan Grant’s header after 43 minutes for his first international goal kept the Socceroos on track for a fifth successive World Cup appearance. Japan has bounced back from a shock defeat at home to Oman with a comfortable 1-0 win over China. In Group A, South Korea has defeated Lebanon 1-0 at Suwon World Cup Stadium to pick up its first win of the stage. South Korea struggled against Lebanon goalkeeper Mostafa Matar and didn’t break the deadlock for an hour, when Kwon Chang-hoon shot home from close range.

abc17news.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

North Korea missile test: International alarm as Pyonyang fires first cruise missile ‘with nuclear potential’

North Korea said on Monday it had successfully launched its first “strategic” long range cruise missile as part of a series of tests, stoking international concern over what analysts say is likely to be a weapon with nuclear potential.In the tests staged over the weekend, the North Korean missiles travelled and hit targets at a distance of 1,500km (930 miles), according to the state-run Korean Central News Agency (KNCA) – a range that would make it capable of hitting much of Japan.The US military expressed concerns over the missile tests, saying they posed “threats” to the country’s neighbours and beyond.“This...
MILITARY
albuquerqueexpress.com

N. Korean nukes, missiles on agenda of U.S., Japan, S. Korea meeting

Officials from the United States, South Korea and Japan will meet next week to seek to break the impasse in containing North Korea's nuclear arms and ballistic missile program. South Korea will be represented by Noh Kyu-duk, Seoul's special representative for the Korean peninsula peace and security affairs. While North...
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Rhyan Grant
abc17news.com

Palace confirms Queen Elizabeth sent message of congratulations to North Korea

Queen Elizabeth sent a message of congratulations to the people of North Korea on their national day, a Buckingham Palace spokesperson told CNN. The message was sent on behalf of the Queen by the UK’s Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) “as has been done before,” the spokesperson said. This is...
WORLD
vavel.com

Goals and Highlights: Australia 3-0 China in 2022 World Cup Qualifiers

A match that Australia resolved quickly, with two goals in two minutes was more than enough to handle the score and the pace of the game. China was inoperative to the attack and will have to improve a lot if it wants to return to a World Cup, which they have not attended since Korea - Japan 2002.
SOCCER
Derrick

Oman shocks Japan 1-0, Iraq holds South Korea to 0-0 draw

OSAKA, Japan (AP) — Japan fell to a shock 1-0 defeat against Oman in the opening Group B game of World Cup qualifying on Thursday. Substitute Issam Al-Sabhi swept home from close range in the 88th minute in rainy Osaka to claim victory against the world's 24th-ranked team, the highest in Asia.
SOCCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Australia#Suwon World Cup Stadium#Lebanon#Ap#Group A
Derrick

Pressure grows on South Korea's Son, Japan's Furuhashi

SEOUL, South Korea (AP) — Japan’s shocking loss to Oman and South Korea’s scoreless draw with Iraq to open the third round of Asian World Cup qualifying has increased the pressure on the likes of Kyogo Furuhashi and Son Heung-min to replicate their excellent European club form in the international arena.
SOCCER
FOX Sports

Iheanacho gives Nigeria winning start in WC qualifying

CAPE TOWN. South Africa (AP) — Kelechi Iheanacho's two goals gave Nigeria a winning start Friday in its bid to qualify for the World Cup in Qatar. Nigeria beat Liberia 2-0 thanks to Iheanacho's first-half double, and fellow former African champions Tunisia, Cameroon and Ghana also won on a day the heavyweights avoided any major upsets.
SOCCER
midfloridanewspapers.com

England weathers hostility, tops Hungary 4-0 in WC qualifier

BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — Pelted with plastic cups after goals, England weathered a hostile atmosphere to beat Hungary 4-0 in a World Cup qualifier on Thursday in its first game since losing the European Championship final. Raheem Sterling, Harry Kane and Harry Maguire scored in a 14-minute flurry and Declan...
UEFA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
South Korea
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
World
Country
Japan
Country
Vietnam
Country
China
NewsBreak
Sports
World Soccer Talk

South Korea bounce back with 1-0 Lebanon win

Seoul (AFP) – South Korea got their World Cup qualifying campaign back on track on Tuesday, beating Lebanon 1-0 in Suwon. Aiming for a 10th successive World Cup appearance, South Korea needed to rebound from an opening goalless draw against Iraq last week. But just hours before the match, the...
SOCCER
Derrick

Spain wins 2-0 away in WC qualifier as Kosovo fans protest

Spain won 2-0 at Kosovo on Wednesday to regain control of its fate in World Cup qualifying in a match marked by protests by the home fans over Spain's non-recognition of the country. Pablo Fornals and Ferran Torres scored to give Spain 13 points, four more than Sweden, which lost...
SOCCER
Reuters

Japan says suspected Chinese submarine seen near territorial waters

TOKYO, Sept 12 (Reuters) - Japan's defence ministry said on Sunday that a submarine believed to be from China was spotted in waters near its southern islands, as maritime tensions persist in the Pacific. Japan's navy on Friday morning identified a submerged vessel sailing northwest just outside territorial waters near...
MILITARY
Sacramento Bee

WC qualifying: England loses perfect record, Spain’s big win

England's perfect record in World Cup qualifying vanished after conceding a stoppage-time equalizer in Poland, while Italy, Germany, Spain and Belgium all won on Wednesday to build big leads in their groups on the road to Qatar. Harry Kane's 41st goal for England — a 30-meter pile driver — was...
SOCCER
newscentermaine.com

Japan, US, South Korea call on North Korea to return to arms talks

TOKYO, Japan — Editor's Note: The video above is from May 2021. Senior diplomats from Japan, the United States and South Korea urged North Korea on Tuesday to return to talks over its missile and nuclear development, a day after it announced it successfully tested new long-range cruise missiles, indicating an advancement of its military capabilities.
POLITICS
Santa Maria Times

England concedes late to draw 1-1 in Poland in WC qualifying

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — England conceded in the second minute of stoppage time to draw 1-1 at Poland on Wednesday and drop points for the first time in qualifying for next year’s World Cup. Harry Kane’s goal from a powerful 30-meter shot in the 72nd minute looked like it would...
SOCCER

Comments / 0

Community Policy