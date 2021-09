After his labored and pointless remake of The Magnificent Seven five years ago and a sequel, The Equalizer 2, two years later, director Antoine Fuqua has repackaged yet another pre-existing entity in The Guilty. The highly pressurized and claustrophobic thriller is based on a Danish original that was the debut feature by Gustav Moller, who co-wrote it with Emil Nygaard Alberton. After its 2019 Sundance Film Festival premiere, Den Skwas was picked up by Magnolia and went on to a good art house career. This new American version is also set in just one location, a Los Angeles 911 dispatch call center from where cops try to calm down crazies and troublemakers over the phone, and it’s justified by the opportunity for Jake Gyllenhaal to deliver a tour de force performance; he’s essentially the whole show.

MOVIES ・ 4 DAYS AGO