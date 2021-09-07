CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

Judge tosses death sentence in slaying of N. Dakota student

By Via AP news wire
The Independent
The Independent
 7 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4WJwgU_0bopAcW500

A federal judge has thrown out the death sentence for a man convicted in the 2003 slaying of a North Dakota college student.

Judge Ralph Erickson ruled Friday that misleading testimony from a medical examiner and limitations on mental health evidence had violated Alfonso Rodriguez Jr.'s constitutional rights. He ordered a new sentencing phase be conducted.

Rodriguez has been on death row at a federal prison for nearly two decades in the death of Dru Sjodin, a Minnesota woman who was abducted from a Grand Forks mall parking lot in November 2003.

Rodriguez, a sex offender, was arrested the following month. Despite several massive searches, Sjodin's body wasn't found until the following April near Crookston, Minnesota.

The abduction and slaying of Sjodin prompted a dramatic shift in the way Minnesota handles convicted sex offenders, leading to a spike in the number committed indefinitely to the state’s sex offender treatment program beyond their prison sentences. The program also confined people indefinitely while they were treated. And the national sex offender public registry, intended to give the public information on the whereabouts of registered sex offenders, was renamed for Sjodin.

Acting U.S. Attorney Nick Chase issued a statement but did not say what prosecutors planned to do next.

“The ruling does not affect the guilty verdict in the case, and Rodriguez remains in federal prison,” Chase said. “The United States Department of Justice will evaluate the opinion and access all possible options.”

Eric Montroy, Rodriguez's public defender, did not immediately respond to a phone message seeking comment.

In his ruling, Erickson wrote that Ramsey County Medical Examiner Michael McGee's testimony had been “unreliable, misleading and inaccurate” about the cause of Sjodin's death. He also wrote that Rodriguez's attorneys did a disservice to Rodriguez by choosing to limit a mental health evaluation of their client that could have cost him a possible insanity defense.

“While it is beyond question that Rodriguez abducted and murdered Sjodin, the evidence now in the record has led the Court to conclude that errors were made that violate the United States Constitution such that due process demands a new penalty phase trial be held,” Erickson wrote.

Erickson, who is now a judge on the 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, choked up when he handed down the death sentence as decided by a jury in September 2006. In October 2007, Erickson denied the first appeal in the case, saying that the jury correctly decided the case on the value of each factor for and against the death penalty, rather than “sheer numbers.”

“The evidence is sufficient to sustain a sentence of death,” Erickson said at the time.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Dakota State
State
Minnesota State
abc17news.com

Bangladesh court sentences 6 militants to death in slayings

DHAKA, Bangladesh (AP) — A Bangladesh anti-terrorism tribunal has sentenced six Islamist militants to death in the brutal slayings of two men, including a prominent gay rights activist. Five years ago, assailants hacked to death Xulhaz Mannan, an editor of Bangladesh’s first gay rights magazine who had also worked for the U.S. Agency for International Development, and his friend Mahbub Rabbi Tonoy. The killings were part of a wave of attacks targeting foreigners, religious minorities and secular bloggers that raised fears that religious extremists were gaining a foothold in the country. The government has claimed success in controlling the militancy after a nationwide crackdown on radical Islamists left dozens of militants dead and many others in jail.
WORLD
Orlando Sentinel

Judge weighs death penalty at sentencing for man who killed 2 Kissimmee cops

More than four years after her husband was gunned down by Everett Glenn Miller, Sadia Baxter told a judge Monday that she and her daughters forgive the killer. “One of the hardest things I’ve ever had to do in my life is to forgive someone who does not apologize,” she said during a sentencing hearing at the Osceola County Courthouse. “... We’ll forgive because if we do not forgive, we make ...
KISSIMMEE, FL
Oxygen

Death Row Prisoner's Execution Halted As Inmate Fights To Have Priest Lay Hands On Him While Dying

A Texas inmate was granted a stay of execution hours after he was scheduled to be put to death by successfully arguing the state was infringing on his religious freedoms. On Wednesday, the U.S. Supreme Court halted the execution of John Henry Ramirez, 37, after his legal team filed an eleventh-hour petition urging officials to allow a spiritual advisor to be present during his execution.
CONGRESS & COURTS
davisvanguard.org

Letter: LWOP Is a Death Sentence

On September 1, 2021 Stanley Bernard Davis, a Black man who was sentenced to the death penalty in 1989, was resentenced to Life Without Parole (LWOP). Prosecutors in the L.A. District Attorney’s office accepted a habeas corpus petition from Mr. Davis which demonstrated that he had an intellectual disability and therefore was legally ineligible for the death penalty.
SOCIETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Death Sentence#Sentence Of Death#Mental Health#Grand Forks#Court
abc17news.com

Judge: Woman accused in kids’ slayings still unfit for trial

ST. ANTHONY, Idaho (AP) — A judge has decided an Idaho woman charged with conspiring with her new husband to kill her two children is still not fit to participate in her own court proceedings. District Judge Steven Boyce made the decision Wednesday to extend Lori Vallow Daybell’s time in a state mental hospital by at least 180 days. The East Idaho News reports Daybell was committed on June 8 after a mental health professional said she was not competent to stand trial. Daybell and her husband Chad Daybell are charged with multiple counts of conspiracy to commit murder and first-degree murder, among other crimes. She was arrested in Hawaii last year. Lori Daybell is also charged in Arizona in the death of her previous husband. She has not yet entered a plea in either state.
SAINT ANTHONY, ID
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Fox News

Vili Fualaau, Seattle teacher Mary Kay Letourneau's estranged husband, arrested for alleged DUI, report says

Police in Washington state arrested Vili Fualaau on Saturday for allegedly driving under the influence after he nearly crashed into a Seattle police vehicle, a report said. TMZ, citing a representative from the Washington State Patrol, reported that authorities accused Fualaau of driving erratically in the early morning hours and performing "poorly" in a field sobriety test. The report said the test result was not disclosed. WSP did not immediately respond to Fox News for clarification.
WASHINGTON STATE
New York Post

Wrongly convicted man who spent 15 years on death row dies of COVID-19

A wrongly convicted 47-year-old man who spent 15 years on death row in a Louisiana prison before being exonerated by DNA in 2012 has died of COVID-19. “The Innocence Project mourns the loss of Damon Thibodeaux, an incredibly kind and gentle person, who spent 16 years wrongly imprisoned in Louisiana. He was the 142nd person exonerated from death row and was never compensated for his lost freedom,” the organization said in a tweet.
PUBLIC HEALTH
GoDanRiver.com

Authorities seeking transfer to adult court for 14-year-old accused of killing 13-year-old Lucia Bremer in Henrico

Authorities are seeking to have a 14-year-old youth charged with the murder of 13-year-old Lucia Bremer in Henrico County last March transferred from juvenile court to Circuit Court for trial as an adult. Shannon Taylor, Henrico County Commonwealth’s attorney, said Monday following a closed hearing before Henrico Juvenile and Domestic...
HENRICO COUNTY, VA
washingtonnewsday.com

Hundreds of inmates have escaped from a mass prison break.

Hundreds of inmates have escaped from a mass prison break. In northern Nigeria’s Kogi State, gunmen are said to have opened fire on soldiers and released hundreds of detainees. The state commissioner of police and other heads of security services are now attempting to retake control at the scene, according...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

The Independent

242K+
Followers
109K+
Post
126M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy