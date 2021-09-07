CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLS

USA vs. Canada, 2022 World Cup qualifying: Man of the Match

By jcksnftsn
starsandstripesfc.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleReturning home from a disappointing draw, the USMNT settled for a second straight draw that felt more like a loss to start World Cup qualifying. With quite a bit on the line and facing a Canada team coming off a home draw with Honduras, the team came out and looked active but ultimately punch-less as they dominated possession but lacked incisiveness. The player rankings were not as dire as they were following the draw-loss to El Salvador, but they weren’t exactly a ringing endorsement either.

www.starsandstripesfc.com

Comments / 0

Related
Bleacher Report

USA Rallies from Halftime Deficit for Crucial World Cup Qualifying Win vs. Honduras

A tale of two halves ended in victory for the United States men's national soccer team on Wednesday as the Americans defeated Honduras 4-1 to earn their first win in 2022 World Cup qualifying. Ricardo Pepi, an 18-year-old FC Dallas striker making his senior team debut, scored the game-winning goal....
MLS
CBS Sports

USMNT vs. El Salvador score, ratings, highlights: USA settles for draw in Concacaf World Cup qualifying opener

The United States men's national team's Concacaf World Cup qualifying campaign started uneventfully on Thursday as the red, white and blue had to settle for a 0-0 draw at El Salvador. Playing at the Estadio Cuscatlan in San Salvador, the Americans had their chances and were the better team on the night going forward, but a lack of precision when it mattered most saw them blow a chance of taking three points and kick-start their road to the World Cup.
MLS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cristian Roldan
Person
Deandre Yedlin
Person
Tyler Adams
Person
Christian Pulisic
Person
Josh Sargent
Person
Brenden Aaronson
Person
Gregg Berhalter
Person
Sebastian Lletget
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Canada#Man Of The Match#Usmnt#Motm#Canadian
starsandstripesfc.com

Roster Construction Changes for October

Woohoo we won in Honduras! If my sarcastic tone isn't evident in saying that, just know that it's there because those three games, and the media sh*t-storm in between, took years off my young life. I knew I wanted to say something about this window, but in a sense it feels like there's too much to say, and no one wants an essay. Instead, I've decided to look forward and think about three key roster construction changes Gregg Berhalter could make in order to curb the rising blood pressure issue that hampered me over the last week.
SOCCER
starsandstripesfc.com

SSFC Podcast, Episode 60: World Cup qualifying recap, World of Concacaf interview

The first three matches of World Cup qualifying are in the books for the United States Men’s National Team, and we recap it all on Episode 60 of the SSFC Podcast! The USMNT are currently in 2nd place in the Octagonal standings after a draw at El Salvador, a home draw against Canada, and a comeback win on the road at Honduras. I was in the building for all 3 matches, and we break down all the ups and downs from the window.
SOCCER
starsandstripesfc.com

SSFC Spotlight: Alan Soñora scores brace for Independiente during breakout season

The United States Men’s National Team tends to call-up players from Major League Soccer and Europe, where the talent base is overwhelmingly located. There have been recent inroads into South America, notably with the addition of Brazilian dual-national Johnny Cardoso. Another potential prospect is Alan Soñora, a midfielder that should be on the radar of Gregg Berhalter. The creative 23-year-old is turning heads in the Argentina Primera División, becoming a key piece for 16-time Primera División champions Club Atlético Independiente.
MLS
NJ.com

France vs. Bosnia and Herzegovina FREE LIVE STREAM (9/1/21): Watch FIFA World Cup qualifying match online | Time, USA TV, channel

France faces Bosnia and Herzegovina in a FIFA World Cup 2022 qualifying match at the Stade de France in Paris, France, on Wednesday, September 1, 2021 (9/1/21). Fans without cable can watch the match for free with a trial of fuboTV (spanish-language feed only) or with ESPN+. Sign up for the subscription service, which will stream a majority of Europe’s FIFA World Cup qualifying matches, here.
FIFA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
MLS
NewsBreak
Sports
soundersfc.com

Sounders FC earns 1-0 home win Saturday afternoon over Minnesota United FC

João Paulo scored his second goal of the season as Sounders FC (13-4-6, 45 points) defeated Minnesota United FC (8-6-7, 31 points) 1-0 on Saturday afternoon at Lumen Field. The win snapped a four-match home winless streak (0-3-1) for Seattle, as the Rave Green remain atop the Western Conference standings, three points clear of Colorado. Goalkeeper Stefan Frei recorded the shutout in his first appearance since suffering a knee injury on May 12 in San Jose.
MLS
dynamotheory.com

Houston Dynamo break winless streak in dominant win over Austin FC

Houston Dynamo FC finally broke their winless streak which had extended to 16 games. They did it well by besting the visiting Austin FC in commanding fashion with a 3-0 win at BBVA Stadium. Houston looked in control for most of the game with their tactics working well on both sides of the ball.
MLS
ESPN

Dynamo rout Austin FC behind Fafa Picault's brace

Fafa Picault scored two goals and the Houston Dynamo halted a 16-game winless drought with a spirited 3-0 victory over visiting Austin FC on Saturday night. Griffin Dorsey added his first career MLS goal for the Dynamo, who were 0-8-8 during the tailspin that followed a victory over the Vancouver Whitecaps on May 22.
MLS
starsandstripesfc.com

USWNT September friendly roster released

The United States Women’s National Team will be back in action later this month, and we now have the roster of players who we will see back on the field. Yesterday, head coach Vlatko Andonovski released the 20-player roster that will see action twice against Paraguay, on September 16th in Cleveland and September 21st in Cincinnati.
SOCCER

Comments / 0

Community Policy