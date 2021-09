With SUVs and crossovers rising in popularity, it’s no surprise that we are starting to see almost every player in the automotive industry rolling their versions down the red carpet. What’s interesting, however, is the subtle competition between some of the more premium names to try and conquer the ‘performance SUV’ segment. So far we’ve seen some impressive efforts from companies like Lamborghini with the Urus and BMW with the X6, but a new (old) kid has arrived on the block, and it’s called the Cayenne Turbo GT, ready to reclaim the throne.

CARS ・ 11 DAYS AGO