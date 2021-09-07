CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
10 Questions with ... The Shady Ladies Of Music City

Cover picture for the articleFormer music industry executives Susan Nadler and Evelyn Shriver are now two seasons into co-hosting their hilarious and insightful podcast, “Shady Ladies of Music City,” for Nashville-based Monument Records. Launched in 2019 with the goal of “infiltrating the good ole boys club of Music Row,” the outspoken hosts have offered their views on the past and current music business from their shared perspective as 40-year veterans in a show they call “equal parts music, comedy and female empowerment.” Both arrived in Nashville in the 1980s and, after working in various roles, became the co-chiefs of Asylum Records in 1998.

