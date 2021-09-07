9/7/21 Entertainment News

— Tributes are pouring in after actor Michael K. Williams was found dead on Monday of an apparent overdose. Wendell Pierce, who starred alongside Williams on “The Wire,” said he was an immensely talented man. He said the depths of his love for Williams can only be matched by the pain of learning his loss. Meanwhile, director Spike Lee took to Instagram to share how shocked he is over Williams’ passing. Director James Gunn said Williams was not only one of the most talented actors, but one of the kindest and most gentle souls he’s ever met.