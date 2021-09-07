Another new low: More feel Biden has bungled on the coronavirus

Just days before President Joe Biden sets to announce a new COVID-19 plan, he has lost the public’s confidence that he can communicate a way out of the mess.

For the first time since the coronavirus hit, more people than not see Biden as a failed communicator on the issue that threatens his presidency.

In the latest Gallup survey, 42% believe that he hasn’t communicated a clear plan versus 40% who do. Gallup said the results echo others that show approval in Biden is sinking fast.

“This is the first time Americans have not been more positive than negative about his communication, as a presidential candidate or president-elect in 2020 or as president this year. This change is consistent with the decline in his overall job approval rating in July and August that has occurred as new coronavirus infections have spiked in the U.S.,” said the polling outfit.

Governors get better grades, but theirs are also dropping as the virus persists in America, said Gallup.

But it could be worse for Biden: By a wider margin, people believe that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has dropped the ball more with its confusing and sometimes contradictory statements.

“More Americans now disagree (41%) than agree (32%) that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) has communicated a clear plan of action in response to the COVID-19 situation. This is the first Gallup reading since the CDC in late July changed its guidance on the need for face masks for unvaccinated people in areas of high coronavirus transmission,” said Gallup.

