Ithaca Police Still Investigating Weekend Drowning

On Sunday, September 12th, 2021, at 3:41 pm, the Town of Seneca Falls Police Department arrested Jordan T. Cain, age 30, of Seneca Falls, New York. The arrests stems from an investigation into a property damage motor vehicle collision that occurred on E River Rd in the Town of Seneca Falls. Following the investigation, it was determined that Cain had operated a motor vehicle while his operating privileges in New York were revoked. It was further discovered that Cain’s revoked license had an ignition interlock device restriction, and the vehicle he was operating was not equipped with such. Cain was charged with one count of aggravated unlicensed operation in the second degree, a misdemeanor, operating a vehicle without an ignition interlock device, a misdemeanor, and unlicensed operator, a traffic infraction. Cain was issued traffic tickets and released on an appearance ticket scheduling him to appear before the Town of Seneca Falls Court at a later date to answer the charges.

SENECA FALLS, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO