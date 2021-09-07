CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marvin Sapp to Appear in OWN Special

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Black PR Wire) OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network continues its celebration of Black fatherhood with “OWN Spotlight: They Call Me Dad,” a one-hour special premiering on Tuesday, September 14 at 9:00 p.m. ET/PT. Actors Derek Luke (The Purge, 13 Reasons Why) and Tristan Mack Wilds (The Wire, 90210), Gospel singer-songwriter and senior pastor Marvin Sapp and music mogul Master P are featured and talk about what it means to be a supportive father, the sacrifices it takes to be a good father, how to take accountability for your actions and how to inspire your children. The special will also be available to stream the same day on discovery+.

