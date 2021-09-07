CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Aerospace & Defense

Taiwan's air force budget reveals the high cost of China's aggressive military flights around the island

By Lawrence Chung
Business Insider
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFrequent aggressive sorties by PLA warplanes into Taiwan's air-defence zone have prompted a proposed increase of nearly 10% in the island's air force maintenance budget. According to a defence ministry budget proposal sent to the legislature for review, the air force has listed NT$29.2 billion (US$1 billion) for maintenance and operational facility procurements for its aircraft for the financial year 2022, up 9.8% from this year, and a 56% rise since 2016 when Tsai Ing-wen was first elected president.

www.businessinsider.com

Comments / 4

flash49
7d ago

nuke china the most evil corrupted country on earth biggest polluter on earth biggest dictatorship on earth and is destroying the worlds oceans with their massive fishing fleet that has no rules, Chinese government has no human value at all

Reply(2)
2
Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tsai Ing Wen
Person
Mike Pompeo
Birmingham Star

China warns US against adding 'Taiwan' to name of Taipei's

Beijing [China], September 15 (ANI): China has warned the United States against recognising a change of the name of the Taipei Economic and Cultural Representative Office in Washington to the Taiwan Representative Office, urging America to abide by the one-China principle. This comes amid reports that America is "seriously considering"...
FOREIGN POLICY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#China Taiwan#Air Power#Pla#The Air Force#Adiz#The Bashi Channel#State#Twitter#Kuomintang#Kmt#Dpp
AFP

Taiwan delegation to visit Slovakia, Czech Republic and Lithuania

A Taiwanese delegation of government officials and business people will visit Slovakia, the Czech Republic and Lithuania, officials said Tuesday, defying Beijing's opposition to any diplomatic ties with Taipei. The 65-member group will visit the three countries between October 20 and 30 to promote trade ties and investment, said Chen Li-kuo, chief of the Taiwanese foreign ministry's European affairs department. "We have continued to deepen our relations with Central and Eastern European countries... in a demonstration of solidarity and friendship among international democratic partners," he told a virtual press briefing. All three countries gave coronavirus vaccines to Taiwan and have shown signs of wanting closer relations with the island, even if that angers China.
CHINA
Voice of America

China's Global Network of Shipping Ports Reveal Beijing’s Strategy

A powerhouse in global trade, China has more shipping ports at home than any other country. Key investments add about another 100 ports in at least 60 nations. And Beijing is looking for more. Earlier this month, operations at Israel’s port of Haifa, one of the largest maritime transport hubs...
INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Military
Place
Beijing, CN
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Aerospace & Defense
Country
China
Birmingham Star

Japan forces detect suspected Chinese submarine near Amami

Tokyo [Japan], September 12 (ANI): Japan's forces on Friday detected a foreign submarine navigating in the contiguous zone, just outside the country's territorial waters east of Amami-Oshima Island in Kagoshima Prefecture, a media report said. The submarine was underwater and heading northwest. Japan's Maritime Self-Defense Force's (SDF) destroyer and patrol...
MILITARY
AFP

Chinese FM visits Singapore in pushback against US

China's foreign minister held talks with Singaporean leader Lee Hsien Loong Tuesday during a Southeast Asian tour seen as a pushback against Washington's efforts to reassert its influence in the region. On Tuesday he held talks with Singaporean Prime Minister Lee, who said the pair had a "productive and candid discussion on international and regional developments".
FOREIGN POLICY
Log Cabin Democrat

China’s military might

Now, it seems obvious that China is the country that poses the greatest threat to the U.S., but as recently as 2012, this point was far from obvious. During the 2012 presidential debate, Mitt Romney even said that Russia, not China, was the main U.S. rival. So what changed? In a previous column, I argued that China became a military threat because of its rapidly increasing Gross Domestic Product (GDP).
POLITICS
Reuters

China's Wang Yi offers aid and vaccines to ally Cambodia

PHNOM PENH, Sept 12 (Reuters) - Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Sunday pledged $270 million in aid and three million more COVID-19 vaccine doses to Cambodia, one of Beijing's closest allies in Southeast Asia, officials said. State Councillor Wang flew in from Vietnam on a week-long tour that will...
HEALTH
The Associated Press

Japan, Vietnam sign defense transfer deal amid China worries

TOKYO (AP) — Japan can now give defense equipment and technology to Vietnam under an agreement signed Saturday, as the two countries step up their military cooperation amid worries about China’s growing military influence. Japan’s Defense Minister Nobuo Kishi said the deal elevates their defense partnership “to a new level”...
POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy