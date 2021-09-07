Taiwan's air force budget reveals the high cost of China's aggressive military flights around the island

A Taiwanese delegation of government officials and business people will visit Slovakia, the Czech Republic and Lithuania, officials said Tuesday, defying Beijing's opposition to any diplomatic ties with Taipei. The 65-member group will visit the three countries between October 20 and 30 to promote trade ties and investment, said Chen Li-kuo, chief of the Taiwanese foreign ministry's European affairs department. "We have continued to deepen our relations with Central and Eastern European countries... in a demonstration of solidarity and friendship among international democratic partners," he told a virtual press briefing. All three countries gave coronavirus vaccines to Taiwan and have shown signs of wanting closer relations with the island, even if that angers China.

CHINA ・ 17 HOURS AGO