Taiwan's air force budget reveals the high cost of China's aggressive military flights around the island
Frequent aggressive sorties by PLA warplanes into Taiwan's air-defence zone have prompted a proposed increase of nearly 10% in the island's air force maintenance budget. According to a defence ministry budget proposal sent to the legislature for review, the air force has listed NT$29.2 billion (US$1 billion) for maintenance and operational facility procurements for its aircraft for the financial year 2022, up 9.8% from this year, and a 56% rise since 2016 when Tsai Ing-wen was first elected president.www.businessinsider.com
