Harmony Biosciences Announces Inclusion Of WAKIX® (pitolisant) In American Academy Of Sleep Medicine’s Updated Clinical Practice Guideline
PLYMOUTH MEETING, PA — Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: HRMY) announced that the American Academy of Sleep Medicine (AASM) has published an updated clinical practice guideline which includes WAKIX® (pitolisant) as a recommended treatment option for adults living with narcolepsy. The new clinical practice guideline was published in the Journal...www.mychesco.com
