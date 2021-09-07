Harmony Biosciences Announces Inclusion Of WAKIX® (pitolisant) In American Academy Of Sleep Medicine’s Updated Clinical Practice Guideline

WAYNE, PA — HandsFree Health™ announced the launch of the WellBe Pendant, an innovative medical alert device with advanced technology to reinvent how we call for help, locate loved ones, and communicate in emergencies. WellBe Pendant features 4G LTE connectivity, GPS, and 2-way communication, making it fast and easy to call for help anywhere on the nationwide cellular network. The pendant interacts with the WellBe platform allowing caregivers and family members to easily locate a loved one right from the WellBe Virtual Assistant app.

