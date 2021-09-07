CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Plymouth Meeting, PA

Harmony Biosciences Announces Inclusion Of WAKIX® (pitolisant) In American Academy Of Sleep Medicine’s Updated Clinical Practice Guideline

By MyChesCo
MyChesCo
MyChesCo
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

PLYMOUTH MEETING, PA — Harmony Biosciences Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: HRMY) announced that the American Academy of Sleep Medicine (AASM) has published an updated clinical practice guideline which includes WAKIX® (pitolisant) as a recommended treatment option for adults living with narcolepsy. The new clinical practice guideline was published in the Journal...

www.mychesco.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
MyChesCo

HealthSignals Celebrates 10 Years of Providing Technology Infrastructure to The Senior Living Industry, Offers New Customers 3 Months of Free Service

KING OF PRUSSIA, PA — HealthSignals is marking 10 years of providing Technology Infrastructure and Services to Senior Living and LTPAC communities. The company specializes in designing, building, and maintaining future-proof Medical Grade Wi-Fi® networks, Dedicated Internet Access, Cellular Boost Solutions, and Emergency Responder Radio Coverage Solutions to Senior Living communities across the United States. Their work plays a vital role in enabling cutting-edge medical technology and telehealth applications. It is key to helping residents stay in touch with loved ones and caregivers.
TECHNOLOGY
MyChesCo

School Responder Announces Strategic Partnership with C.J. Huff of Bright Futures

LANCASTER, PA — Barbara A. Grimm, President and Founder of School Responder (www.schoolresponder.com) announced a strategic partnership with BrightFuturesUSA.org, a national not-for-profit organization founded in Joplin, Missouri by Dr. C.J. Huff. “We at School Responder (SR) are so fortunate to have someone on board with CJ’s leadership, talent, and unique...
LANCASTER, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
Local
Pennsylvania Business
City
Plymouth Meeting, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Industry
MyChesCo

Nabriva and Vizient Enter into Agreement to Make XENLETA® (lefamulin) Available to Vizient’s Pharmacy Network Program

FORT WASHINGTON, PA — Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ: NBRV) announced that it has entered into an agreement with Vizient to offer XENLETA, which treats community-acquired bacterial pneumonia (CABP), as a contracted product to Vizient’s Pharmacy Network Program. Vizient provides expertise, analytics and advisory services, as well as a contract portfolio...
FORT WASHINGTON, PA
MyChesCo

SCTE Cable-Tec Expo 2021 Shifts to Virtual Due to COVID-19

EXTON, PA — The Society of Cable Telecommunications Engineers (SCTE) announced SCTE Cable-Tec Expo 2021 will take place as a virtual experience this October due to the health and safety risks to attendees posed by the public health epidemic of COVID-19, the surge in the Delta variant, and curtailment on travel imposed by the US government for international travelers, and by some corporations for employee travel.
PUBLIC HEALTH
MyChesCo

HandsFree Health Adds Ultralight 4G Pendant to Its Personal Emergency Response (PERS) Product Line

WAYNE, PA — HandsFree Health™ announced the launch of the WellBe Pendant, an innovative medical alert device with advanced technology to reinvent how we call for help, locate loved ones, and communicate in emergencies. WellBe Pendant features 4G LTE connectivity, GPS, and 2-way communication, making it fast and easy to call for help anywhere on the nationwide cellular network. The pendant interacts with the WellBe platform allowing caregivers and family members to easily locate a loved one right from the WellBe Virtual Assistant app.
CELL PHONES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sleep Disorders#Biosciences#Wakix#Hrmy#Aasm
MyChesCo

Universal Health Realty Income Trust Announces Dividend

KING OF PRUSSIA, PA — Universal Health Realty Income Trust (NYSE: UHT) announced recently that its Board of Trustees voted to pay a dividend of $.70 per share on September 30, 2021, to shareholders of record as of September 20, 2021. Universal Health Realty Income Trust, a real estate investment...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
MyChesCo

$20 Million Awarded to Improve Access to Affordable and Comprehensive Health Insurance

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), through the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS), is awarding $20 million in American Rescue Plan (ARP) grant funding to State-based Marketplaces (SBMs) to increase consumer access to affordable, comprehensive health insurance coverage. The grants will be used by 21 SBMs to modernize IT systems and/or conduct targeted consumer outreach activities to help make health care coverage enrollment smoother. As a result, consumers will have access to increased financial assistance and eligibility determinations will be made faster.
HEALTH
MyChesCo

Haverford Trust Adds OCIO Services

RADNOR, PA — The Haverford Trust Company, a private wealth management firm, announced it recently completed the transition of a majority of clients formerly associated with its sister company, Drexel Morgan Capital Advisers. The combination broadens the client experience for former Drexel Morgan Capital Advisers clients, who will now have...
BUSINESS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Medical & Biotech
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Industry
MyChesCo

$25.5 Billion Available in COVID-19 Provider Funding

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS), through the Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA), is making $25.5 billion in new funding available for health care providers affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. This funding includes $8.5 billion in American Rescue Plan (ARP) resources for providers who serve rural Medicaid, Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP), or Medicare patients, and an additional $17 billion for Provider Relief Fund (PRF) Phase 4 for a broad range of providers who can document revenue loss and expenses associated with the pandemic.
PUBLIC HEALTH
MyChesCo

Biden-Harris Administration Issues Proposed Rules to Promote Transparency in Air Ambulance Costs, Agent and Broker Compensation

WASHINGTON, D.C. — The U.S. Departments of Health and Human Services (HHS), Labor, and the Treasury (collectively, the Departments), along with the Office of Personnel Management (OPM), announced proposed rules that would require plans, issuers, and providers of air ambulance services to submit detailed data regarding air ambulance services specified in the reporting requirements of the No Surprises Act.
HEALTH
MyChesCo

RED Chocolate Announces Limited-Batch Releases In Response to Growing Consumer Cravings for Healthier Options

EXTON, PA — To provide healthier chocolate yet still satisfying their consumers’ chocolate cravings, RED Chocolate announced it is expanding its line to please everyone’s palette. The popular brand will continue to offer limited-batch flavors through the fall and holiday seasons as a market response to the growing interest in better-for-you options.
EXTON, PA
MyChesCo

Onconova Therapeutics Announces Participation at the Upcoming H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference

NEWTOWN, PA — Onconova Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ONTX) announced that the Company will be participating in the H.C. Wainwright 23rd Annual Global Investment Conference taking place virtually September 13-15, 2021. A corporate overview, presented by Steven Fruchtman, M.D., President & CEO of Onconova, will be available to conference participants beginning...
NEWTOWN, PA
MyChesCo

DuPont Invests to Expand DuPont Liveo Healthcare Solutions’ Capabilities and Capacity Worldwide

WILMINGTON, DE — DuPont (NYSE: DD) recently announced continued investment in its DuPont™ Liveo™ Healthcare Solutions capabilities and manufacturing capacity. Given the recent unprecedented supply chain pressure and market disruption, the company is pursuing execution of its healthcare investment roadmap to meet customer needs and the healthcare industry’s rapid expansion. These investments target specialty healthcare markets, such as medical devices, biopharmaceutical processing and pharmaceutical solutions.
BUSINESS
MyChesCo

MyChesCo

West Chester, PA
11K+
Followers
9K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information for Chester County, Pennsylvania. Get local news headlines, weather, traffic, entertainment, lifestyle and more on MyChesCo

 https://www.mychesco.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy