5 Tips for Blackjack Players in 2021

What makes a good pool player? That depends seemingly entirely upon whom you ask. I recently overheard a conversation about those kinds of assessments while watching a pretty even pool match-up. One player said, “It was less about being honest, as it was about being determined.” That statement was in response to a question about two equally matched players, what makes one or the other the better player? The first person felt integrity could be a deciding factor, which prompted the response about determination. When you have two evenly matched players, determination to win often becomes a deciding factor. If one player is more determined than the other player, does that make them the better player? That is about the time when an old sage from a different era joined in: “Heart is what makes the better player, and I’ll tell you why.” They went on to explain for some time, different scenarios to make that judgment. “A player can be pretty good when playing someone not as good as they are, only to fall apart against an equal.” The opinion became clearer, “The player that plays well under pressure, is the better player. Because they have the heart to keep trying their best even while losing, even if, by a wide margin.” That sounds like determination to me. Of course, this over-simplifies the conversation but it did start my thoughts of what made a good pool player for me.

SPORTS ・ 5 DAYS AGO