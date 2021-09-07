CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fond Du Lac County, WI

Severe Weather Statement issued for Fond du Lac, Sheboygan by NWS

weather.gov
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-09-07 10:47:00 CDT Expires: 2021-09-07 11:45:00 CDT Urgency: Immediate Severity: Severe Certainty: Observed Instruction: Prepare immediately for large hail and deadly cloud to ground lightning. Seek shelter inside a well-built structure. Stay away from windows. These storms are producing large hail. SEEK SHELTER NOW inside a sturdy structure and stay away from windows. Target Area: Fond du Lac; Sheboygan A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1145 AM CDT FOR EASTERN FOND DU LAC AND SHEBOYGAN COUNTIES At 1046 AM CDT, severe thunderstorms were located along a line extending from near Cleveland to near Elkhart Lake to near Fond Du Lac, moving east at 35 mph. Golf ball size hail was reported on the south side of Fond du Lac at 1045 AM CDT. HAZARD...Golf ball size hail and 60 mph wind gusts. SOURCE...Public. IMPACT...People and animals outdoors will be injured. Expect hail damage to roofs, siding, windows, and vehicles. Expect wind damage to roofs, siding, and trees. Locations impacted include Sheboygan, Fond Du Lac, Plymouth, Sheboygan Falls, North Fond Du Lac, Howards Grove, Oostburg, Kohler, Cedar Grove, Elkhart Lake, Southern Lake Winnebago, Taycheedah, Lamartine, Greenbush, Eden, Mount Calvary, Cascade, Adell, Waldo and St. Cloud. THUNDERSTORM DAMAGE THREAT...CONSIDERABLE HAIL THREAT...OBSERVED MAX HAIL SIZE...1.75 IN WIND THREAT...RADAR INDICATED MAX WIND GUST...60 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

