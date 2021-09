The Mu variant of the Sars-CoV-2 virus originated in Colombia at the beginning of the year and has since then, it has managed to spread around the globe. It has been identified in more than 42 countries, including the U.S. The World Health Organisation added the B.1.621 (Mu strain) as a variant of interest, and it has now been identified in 49 U.S states. Nebraska is the only state where the strain has not been detected so far.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 7 DAYS AGO