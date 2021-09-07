BTS Jimin Shock: K-pop Idol Becomes First Korean Artist To Top iTunes Charts With His Solo Songs
BTS Jimin is once again making history as he has been recently hailed the first and the only Korean artist not just to enter the highly-coveted iTunes chart, but also top the charts in Venezuela and Turkmenistan with all of his solo songs included, along with his first-ever self-produced title, "Friends." You read that right.
