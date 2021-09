WICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL) — A Wichita Falls firefighter is in the hospital fighting COVID-19 so his fellow firefighters did something special for his family. Right now the firefighter can’t have visitors but that didn’t stop his station from coming up with a plan. They decided to bring a ladder down to the hospital to lift up their fellow firefighter’s wife to his hospital window so that the two could finally see each other.

WICHITA FALLS, TX ・ 9 HOURS AGO