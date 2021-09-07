CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
UPMC report suggests telemedicine’s natural level post-pandemic

By Paul J. Gough
Pittsburgh Business Times
Pittsburgh Business Times
 7 days ago
The use of telemedicine by patients and providers jumped to Olympian heights during the early months of the pandemic, but a new study by UPMC’s Center for Connected Medicine finds only about 20% use now. That’s down sharply from a year ago March and April, when Covid-19 stopped nonemergency surgeries...

Related
Natalie Frank, Ph.D.

Are Some People Already Immune to COVID-19 Without Getting It or Receiving the Vaccine?

There are several factors that give some people resistance or even immunity to COVID-19 even though they’ve never had the virus or received the vaccine. Now that many people have been fully vaccinated for months, there is discussion about just how long this will protect us from getting the virus, or at least getting deathly ill from it. Additional doses being offered to some 28 days after their second dose of a mRNA vaccine, and booster shots offered to others eight months after receiving the second dose of a mRNG vaccine are creating concern about how long the protection lasts.
The Week

57 percent of vaccinated COVID-19 patients hospitalized in first half of 2021 had mild or asymptomatic infections, study finds

A recent nationwide study may lead health ofificials to rethink how to analyze COVID-19 hospitalizations as a pandemic metric, The Atlantic reports. After examining the electronic records for nearly 50,000 patients who had tested positive for COVID-19 at 100 Veterans Affairs hospitals across the United States between March 2020 and June 2021, researchers found that a significant number of the patients actually had mild or asymptomatic infections. Patients who required supplemental oxygen or registered a blood oxygen level below 94 were considered moderate to severe.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Healthline

Telemedicine Abortion Still Safe During the Pandemic

A new evaluated the health outcomes of 110 patients who received a medication abortion and found that 95 percent successfully completed their abortion at home. The study reflects real-world data, which consistently suggests that medication abortions can be safely and effectively administered via telehealth. Online medication abortions drastically expand accessibility,...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
thegazette.com

Telemedicine — a boon for many in pandemic — threatened with cutbacks

When Gabi Berner stopped responding to her ulcerative colitis treatment in summer 2020, she was grateful to confer with her doctor over the telephone. Together, they made a plan for a new medication and transitioned her care to a different doctor who could coordinate transfusions. Telehealth visits, which flourished during...
HEALTH SERVICES
trust.org

Doctor's orders: 'Nature prescriptions' see rise amid pandemic

WASHINGTON, Aug 31 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - When Annette Coen went for a health check-up last summer in Washington state, she and her doctor discussed concerns around her weight and asthma. Then her doctor offered a novel prescription: regular hikes in the woods. He gave Coen a one-year pass to...
PUBLIC HEALTH
wfdd.org

COVID-19 School Clusters At Highest Level Since Pandemic's Start

Classes are back in session and COVID-19 cases connected to schools are on the rise once again. A report from the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services shows during the month of August, COVID-19 clusters associated with K-12 schools were at the highest level since the pandemic began. A cluster is defined as five or more cases with a plausible epidemiologic linkage.
EDUCATION
tennesseestar.com

Florida Health Care Association Supports COVID-19 Vaccine Requirement for Healthcare Workers

The Florida Health Care Association issued a statement supporting the Biden administration’s policy related to vaccine requirements for Healthcare workers. On Thursday, the Biden administration said that the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS) will require the COVID vaccine for healthcare workers at facilities that operate using Medicaid and Medicare reimbursement, or that are “CMS-regulated.”
Cumberland Times-News

UPMC doc urges vaccinations, with kids in 'risky phase of the pandemic'

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. — With the school year underway, UPMC Children’s Hospital has seen an upswing in kids getting sick with COVID-19. During a press briefing on research results on Wednesday, UPMC experts called on parents and the community to take steps to protect young people. “We are in a particularly...
KIDS
beckershospitalreview.com

UPMC deploys infectious disease tech from innovation arm's telemedicine company

UPMC rolled out an infectious disease platform developed by its innovation unit to improve antimicrobial stewardship and infectious diseases decision support across the Pittsburgh-based health system, UPMC said Sept. 9. Three details:. 1. UPMC implemented Infectious Disease Connect's platform, which uses machine-learning technology to combine a patient's demographic factors, medication...
HEALTH
spectrumnews1.com

Pediatric COVID-19 cases spike to pandemic-level highs, report says

The number of weekly pediatric cases of COVID-19 surpassed 250,000 last week, the highest number of child cases in a week since the pandemic began, according to a new report from the American Academy of Pediatrics and the Children’s Hospital Association. The new numbers come as school-aged children return to the classroom amid spread of the highly contagious delta variant.
KIDS
Seneca County Advertiser-Tribune

Emergency agency reminds county of COVID resources, protocol

With COVID-19 cases on the rise again, Seneca County Emergency Management Agency is reminding residents of the resources available for testing and vaccinations, and the protocols for people who have been exposed to the virus or are feeling ill. Symptoms of COVID-19 may include:. • Fever or chills. • Cough.
SENECA COUNTY, OH
passengerterminaltoday.com

Beumer report examines airport sector recovery and opportunities post-pandemic

Automated baggage handling specialist Beumer Group has published a new report providing key insights into how airports are looking to the future and adapting their operations following the Covid-19 pandemic. Findings from the State of Airports 2021: Recovery and Opportunity report have been collected from airport executives across America, Asia...
INDUSTRY
MyChesCo

Nabriva and Vizient Enter into Agreement to Make XENLETA® (lefamulin) Available to Vizient’s Pharmacy Network Program

FORT WASHINGTON, PA — Nabriva Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ: NBRV) announced that it has entered into an agreement with Vizient to offer XENLETA, which treats community-acquired bacterial pneumonia (CABP), as a contracted product to Vizient’s Pharmacy Network Program. Vizient provides expertise, analytics and advisory services, as well as a contract portfolio...
FORT WASHINGTON, PA
Healthcare IT News

JAMA report calls on EHR vendors to do annual safety self-assessments

A new op-ed published in the Journal of the American Medical Association offers some suggestions for a "shared responsibility" for electronic health record safety. This past month, the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services updated its Medicare Promoting Interoperability Program – adding a new measure requiring eligible hospitals, starting in 2022, to attest to having completed an annual self-assessment of their EHRs using the SAFER Guides sponsored by the Office of the National Coordinator for Health IT.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Camera

SomaLogic, UPMC partner on protein study

SomaLogic Inc. (Nasdaq: SLGC), a Boulder-based biotechnology company that went public this month in a merger with a special purpose acquisition company, and the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center are joining forces to study how proteins may be used in clinical care. SomaLogic develops platforms to read thousands of proteins...
BOULDER, CO
orthospinenews.com

IncludeHealth Launches “MSK Operating System” in Collaboration with Google, and ProMedica Health System

CINCINNATI – September 14th, 2021 /OrthoSpineNews/— IncludeHealth, a digital musculoskeletal (MSK) health company, today launched its proprietary Musculoskeletal Operating System (MSK-OS™) in collaboration with Google and ProMedica Health System. The MSK-OS™ is a hardware-free, device-agnostic platform combining the most accessible, measurable post estimation technology available with proprietary clinical intelligence and tools to transform virtual MSK care delivery. The new MSK-OS™ platform will power the next generation of integrated virtual care for MSK patients, allowing providers to offer convenient, trusted and affordable virtual physical therapy to patients through any device. As costs for musculoskeletal health conditions continue to rise and consumer demand for virtual care accelerates, the ability to offer seamless access to virtual MSK care for both patients and providers is more important than ever.
CINCINNATI, OH
Medscape News

Candida auris  Transmission Can Be Contained in Postacute Care Settings

A new study from Orange County, California, shows how Candida auris, an emerging pathogen, was successfully identified and contained in long-term acute care hospitals (LTACHs) and ventilator-capable skilled-nursing facilities (vSNFs). Lead author Ellora Karmarkar, MD, MSc, formerly an epidemic intelligence service officer with the CDC and currently with the California...
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
