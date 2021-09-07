Kanye West’s ‘Donda’ Nets Him Two Songs in Top 10 of Billboard Hot 100

Kanye West and Kim Kardashian seemingly have polar opposite relationships with Instagram. Kardashian, as the Kardashians and Jenners do, relishes the app. Posting advertisements for her Skims and KKW Fragrance lines, along with throwbacks of her and her sisters and new photos of her children and nieces and nephews, Kim is active on IG and always has been. So much so that, just last week her daughter North was clowning her about how she changes her voice for IG stories when it's time to push a product to her 253 million followers.

CELEBRITIES ・ 1 DAY AGO