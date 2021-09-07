CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kanye West’s ‘Donda’ Nets Him Two Songs in Top 10 of Billboard Hot 100

By Brenton Blanchet
Complex
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKanye West has added two more top 10 singles to his resume. After debuting at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 this weekend in what is now the biggest album debut of 2021, the trailblazer’s 10th studio album Donda has secured him his 19th and 20th songs to reach the top-10 milestone on the Hot 100. Both “Hurricane” and “Jail” have cracked the top of the charts, based almost exclusively off streaming numbers, Billboard reports.

