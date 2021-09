In August 2014, the NCAA Division I Board of Directors voted to allow the 65 schools in the five wealthiest conferences the autonomy to write many of their own rules. The following January, at the annual NCAA Convention, the members of the SEC, ACC, Big Ten, Big 12 and Pac-12 were able to establish ways of doing business specific to them. The smaller NCAA member schools, more than 300, could opt in, but could no longer use their strength in number to stop the big boys from charting a new course.

