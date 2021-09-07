US-Audiobooks-Top-10

The entire cast of this movie is terrific with Robbins and Freeman leading the way. When one hears the name Stephen King, the first thought is horror-themed novels turned into blockbuster movies, but some may not know that he has written other stories without that scary, supernatural slant. A perfect example of this is his 1982 novella called Rita Hayworth and the Shawshank Redemption. Twelve years after it was published, The Shawshank Redemption, starring Tim Robbins (Bull Durham) as Andy Dufresne and Morgan Freeman (The Dark Knight) as Ellis Boyd "Red" Redding, was nominated for seven Academy Awards, including Best Picture. Almost thirty years later, the insightful and symbolic movie has been released in 4K for the first time.
