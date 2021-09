Capcom will be launching the 1.3.0 update for Monster Hunter Stories 2 this Thursday, September 2, adding two Deviant monsters Soulseer Mizutsune and Elderfrost Gammoth as well as Oroshi Kirin into the game as part of the post-launch roadmap. The patch is approximately 0.6 GB in size and for the PC version, the update will be separated into versions 1.3.0 and 1.3.1. Read below for all the bug fixes in the patch notes and what new quests are added for Monster Hunter Stories 2.

