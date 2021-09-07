CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

Disney+ goes full spooky season with its new ‘Star Wars’ project

By Herb Scribner
Deseret News
Deseret News
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Disney+ debuted the trailer for “LEGO Star Wars Terrifying Tales,” a Halloween special that will mix “Star Wars” and the spooky season together. The trailer shows Poe and BB-8 landing on Mustafar after their ship experiences an emergency issue. This appears to be after the events of “The Rise of Skywalker.” Poe and BB-8 then meet Graballa the Hutt, who has turned Darth Vader’s castle on Mustafar into a luxury hotel.

www.deseret.com

Comments / 0

Related
Inside the Magic

The Single Most Horrifying Moment in ‘Star Wars’ Was a Mistake

If you’re a Star Wars fan, you undoubtedly know that there are a number of harrowing moments throughout the Skywalker Saga — the trash compactor scene that first brought young Jedi Knight Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill), Han Solo (Harrison Ford), and Princess Leia (Carrie Fisher) together in Star Wars: Episode IV – A New Hope, the wampa nearly devouring Skywalker on Hoth in Star Wars: Episode V – The Empire Strikes Back (1980), or the threat of the second Death Star destroying the galaxy in Star Wars: Episode VI – Return of the Jedi (1983) all come to mind, for example.
MOVIES
Inside the Magic

‘Star Wars’ Has Its Own Little-Known Version of Marvel’s ‘What If…?’

When Marvel Studios’ latest project, What If…?, debuted on August 11, 2021, Marvel fans couldn’t wait to see reimagined versions of their favorite MCU storylines, featuring many live-action Marvel stars as voice actors. One thing many fans — and writer A.C. Bradley — were clamoring for, though, was a crossover...
MOVIES
Inside the Magic

‘Star Wars’ Fans Are Convinced Din Djarin Is the “Wrong Mandalorian”

Pedro Pascal had already had a successful Hollywood career before he made his debut as Mandalorian bounty hunter Din Djarin in showrunner Jon Favreau and executive producer Dave Filoni’s The Mandalorian on November 12, 2019. Notably, prior to his Star Wars franchise debut, the Chilean-born actor had starred as Agent...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Star Wars Stories#Vader#Imperial#Rebellion
bleedingcool.com

The Mandalorian Travels Back in Time with Ronin Bandai Figure

Bandai is back at it again as they travel through time with the incredible world of Star Wars as they reveal a new Mei Sho Movie Realization figure. The Mandalorian and Grogu are back with a brand new sculpt and design that captures this Lone Wolf and Cub in his Beskar armor with a twist of Samurai culture. This figure is beautifully detailed with Japanese history, from the etchings on the armor to The Child's pram. The set of characters will also include some fun accessories like the jetpack, blaster, and rifle from The Mandalorian and a scabbard, sword, and push cart. This is one unique Star Wars collectible, and fans of the Mei Sho Movie Realization figure line will not want to miss out on this beauty. The Mandalorian Mei Sho Movie Realization Ronin Mando and Grogu are priced at $139.99. They are set to release in February 2022, and pre-orders are already live and located here. Be sure to check to some of the other Star Wars Mei Sho Movie Realization bounty hunters with Boba Fett and Jango Fett.
MOVIES
MovieWeb

Leaked Darth Vader Details Reveal Anakin's Tortured Return in Obi-Wan Kenobi TV Show?

Hayden Christensen's last appearance in Star Wars III: Revenge of The Sith was something of a bittersweet moment for his fans, who had watched him become Darth Vader but knew there was probably not much chance of him returning to the franchise. After all, anyone could put on the costume and helmet to play the physical character, and indeed Vader has been played by two actors in Rogue One, while still being voiced by James Earl Jones. However, after more than 15 years waiting, fans will see Christensen back in the role in Star Wars: Obi-Wan Kenobi, and a new report has added new details around why it was important for Christensen to play the villain in the series.
TV SERIES
Inside the Magic

‘Star Wars’ Is Quietly Introducing a Powerful New Villain

When it comes to the Star Wars universe, there are a few villains who stand head and shoulders above the rest — literally, in the case of original trilogy Darth Vader actor, the late David Prowse, who stood 6’6″ — and it is, sometimes, difficult to imagine new antagonists joining the ranks of Sith Lord Vader, Darth Maul, and Darth Sidious/Emperor Palpatine.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Lego
NewsBreak
Star Wars
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Movies
Inside the Magic

Luke Skywalker Learned His Lightsaber Skills from an Undercover Stormtrooper

Luke Skywalker (Mark Hamill) didn’t get long to learn the Force before Obi-Wan Kenobi’s (Sir Alec Guinness) death, and much of his lightsaber skills came from an undercover Stormtrooper. Young Tatooine farmboy Luke Skywalker learned his true identity and destiny from Ben Kenobi in Star Wars: Episode IV – A...
MOVIES
Inside the Magic

Long-Standing ‘Star Wars’ Voice Actor “Forced” to Retire Following Stroke

Last year, the prolific voice actor, Tom Kane, suffered a stroke. Kane was known for his roles across a wide range of media including 1997’s Spider-Man animated series, The Powerpuff Girls, Archer, and a huge assortment of Star Wars entertainment including appearances in Star Wars: The Clone Wars, Star Wars: Episode VIII — The Last Jedi (2017), and most recently, Star Wars: The Bad Batch.
CELEBRITIES
Inside the Magic

Disney Makes Plans For ‘Star Wars’: Rise of the Resistance Construction

In July, The Walt Disney Company filed a permit for work on the Star Wars: Rise of the Resistance ride at Disney’s Hollywood Studios Park. The famous attraction is considered one of the most incredible feats of theme park engineering in history and was the first Disney Parks ride to employ a virtual queue system. Now, an increasing number of rides — like WEB SLINGERS: A Spider-Man Adventure at Disneyland Resort’s Disney California Adventure Park and Remy’s Ratatouille Adventure at Walt Disney World Resort’s EPCOT Park — are using the boarding group process.
TRAVEL
gamespew.com

Soulstice’s New Trailer Shows its Spooky, Ass-Kicking Pair in Action

Soulstice’s new trailer shows just what kind of price his hack-em-up’s sisters have paid for the ability to fight evil. They probably didn’t have much choice in the matter, but while Briar gained supernatural strength from whatever ill-advised ritual she was put through, her sister Lute was killed and has become a powerful but still dead Shade. That’s pretty horrifying, no matter how you look at it.
VIDEO GAMES
FanSided

Star Wars: Will The Mandalorian end after season 3?

For two seasons now, Disney+’s The Mandalorian has delivered back-to-back hits. But like all good things, at some point, they have to come to an end. So far, we know that The Mandalorian is definitely going to get a season 3. Filming for it is likely to be underway this month. And that means in no time, we’ll be back to see Din Djarin, Grogu, Greef Karga and so many other characters. That is, we mean we’ll be seeing them by 2022 when we say “in no time.”
TV & VIDEOS
ComicBook

Disney Reveals Star Wars Astromech Witch Droid

Even the Droids of the Star Wars Universe are getting into the spooky spirit. Disney just unveiled a new Halloween-themed Star Wars astromech droid that will be available at Disney Parks and at ShopDisney.com. The new droid's name is R6-W1CH and hails from Dathomir, a world that notably is home to a large group of "Force witches." The droid not only sports a red and black paint scheme (likely a nod to Darth Maul, Dathomir's most infamous resident), it's also wearing a rather trendy witch cap. The new droid is currently available as an action figure at various stores throughout the Walt Disney World Resort and is expected to pop up at the ShopDisney.com online store in the coming weeks. You can get an up-close look at the new figure below:
TV SHOWS
wegotthiscovered.com

Lucasfilm Reportedly Announcing More Star Wars Disney Plus Shows Soon

The way Lucasfilm are setting up the Disney Plus Star Wars universe is almost like a kid copying the homework of the person sitting next to them, except in this instance that person just so happens to be Kevin Feige, the architect of the most successful franchise in the history of cinema.
TV & VIDEOS
allears.net

VIDEO: Watch the Trailer For Disney+’s New LEGO Star Wars Special

There have been quite a few new Star Wars series that have come out over the past year, and there are only more to come!. Between The Mandalorian, The Bad Batch, and the upcoming animated series, Star Wars: Visions, there’s a lot to keep fans busy. And, now we’ve got another preview of another special that will be hitting Disney+ next month!
TV & VIDEOS
dorksideoftheforce.com

What day is Star Wars: Visions coming to Disney+?

September is here, which means we’re impatiently waiting for Star Wars: Visions to land on Disney+. The anime anthology series will be the latest project in the galaxy far, far away that has made its way to the streamer. The summer months were spent traveling with Clone Force 99 and...
TV & VIDEOS
Deseret News

Deseret News

Salt Lake City, UT
19K+
Followers
21K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Utah's oldest news source.

 https://www.deseret.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy