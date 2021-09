The Intel Gamer Days sale continues with retailers and brands all over the internet finding more ways to get involved! Right now you can save huge on one of MSI's best laptops. The MSI Stealth 15M gaming laptop is down to just $1,259. This is the first major sale on this laptop ever on Amazon, and it's $140 off what the laptop normally sells for. Plus, as part of the Intel Gamer Days promotion you'll get full downloads of the ivdeo games Humankind and the Crysis Remastered Trilogy. Free stuff and big savings, what more could you want? How about RTX graphics? This laptop's got 'em!

COMPUTERS ・ 14 DAYS AGO