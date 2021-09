The world’s biggest insurance market has swung back into a profit after seeing a boost in its underwriting business.Lloyd’s of London said that profit before tax reached £1.4 billion in the first six months of 2021.It is a change from the £438,000 million that the company lost a year earlier.The standout change came from the company’s underwriting business.It swung from a £1.3 billion loss in the first six months of last year to a £1 billion profit.The marketplace’s insurers paid out £9.4 billion in claims to its customers.They have paid out 80% of the Covid-19 related claims notified so far.Lloyd’s...

FINANCIAL REPORTS ・ 6 DAYS AGO