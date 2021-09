Dear Evan Hansen is the latest musical to get the movie treatment. As a fan of the original Broadway show, I'm curious to see how the story will be adapted for the screen, but I'm even more curious how the soundtrack will be different with its new set of stars. After all, the original is so iconic it earned a Tony for best original score as well as a Grammy for best musical theater album (and it played on repeat on my phone for about three months straight when it was first released in 2017).

