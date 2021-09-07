CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
KZG10, IPA, FRI, and DARKS: Analysis Of Polynomial Commitment Schemes

By Sin7Y
HackerNoon
HackerNoon
 9 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Polynomial Commitment (PC) is a commitment to a certain polynomial P, and the committer can prove that the value at a certain point z satisfies P(z) = a through a proof. Different PC schemes result in different ZKP algorithms with different properties, efficiency, and security. This article will compare the differences between the above PC schemes from different perspectives. Table 1 shows the computation forms of common PCs. Table 2 lists the advantages and disadvantages of each PC schemes. Table 3 shows the performance indicators corresponding to each PC.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fri#Ipa#Kzg10#Darks#Polynomial Commitment
