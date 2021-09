LARKSPUR (KPIX) — As kids are heading back to school, some are already coming down with sniffles and tummy aches. But what’s the guidance on how parent’s navigate through the pandemic this school year? The rules may be tough to figure out. What makes it all challenging is there isn’t one set of rules for everyone to follow. Every parent has to know what their local health department guidance is, what rules the schools have implemented and what a sick child means to you and your work place. “Kids and germs go hand in hand. Now when they get sick it kind...

KIDS ・ 14 DAYS AGO