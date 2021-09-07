CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
First-in-human clinical trial for a vaccine to treat opioid use disorders enrolls first patients

By University of Minnesota Medical School
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe first patients have been enrolled in a phase 1 randomized placebo-controlled clinical trial to study a therapeutic vaccine for opioid use disorder developed by researchers at the University of Minnesota Medical School. Funded by a grant from the National Institutes of Health, the trial will test the safety and...

