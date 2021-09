It is being reported that the Brookfield grocery store being built at 14 Candlewood Lake Road that was projected to be opening on September 15 has been delayed until December. According to CT Post, Brookfield is calling the construction a highly anticipated "new concept" grocery store. However, it has not been "officially" announced that it is, in fact, Connecticut's first Amazon Fresh store. We covered the story, though, and Brookfield's First Selectman Steve Dunn told us on the show that it is what we thought, and that architectural drawings resemble existing Amazon Fresh stores.

BROOKFIELD, CT ・ 1 DAY AGO