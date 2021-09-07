Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra to favor Exynos 2200 over Snapdragon 898 for extra graphics boost to tackle iPad Pro
Apple has been the market leader in the tablet segment over the past decade with its iPad line proving almost unstoppable. However, Samsung has been upping its tablet game in the past couple of years in particular, and it looks like it is stepping things up further by introducing a new range-topping Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra model. This will sit above the regular Galaxy Tab S8 and Galaxy Tab S8+ models.www.notebookcheck.net
Comments / 0