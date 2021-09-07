CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fears Of Violence In Brazil As Bolsonaro Supporters Take To The Streets

WBUR
 7 days ago

Independence Day in Brazil is off to a heated start ahead of far-right demonstrations planned in the country's capital, Brasilia. The rallies are in support of the country's embattled leader, Jair Bolsonaro, who has been facing backlash from corruption scandals and his handling of the COVID-19 pandemic. Here & Now's...

www.wbur.org

theintelligencer.com

Brazil protests show low street support for impeachment push

RIO DE JANEIRO (AP) — Turnout at protests across Brazil against President Jair Bolsonaro on Sunday was far smaller than rallies the president called earlier this week, underscoring that pressure from the streets remains insufficient to drive efforts seeking his impeachment. Many of those protesting dressed all in white, as...
BUSINESS
Public Radio International PRI

Bolsonaro supporters talk military action during mostly peaceful rallies in Brazil

People took to the streets on Brazil's Independence Day yesterday, but it wasn't the usual festive celebration. President Jair Bolsonaro had called for his supporters to take to the streets with weapons, and talk about military action. Michael Fox reports that the demonstrations remained mostly peaceful, but may have set the stage for more conflict.
POLITICS
International Business Times

Bolsonaro Goes All-in On Brazil National Day Rallies

Fighting record-low poll numbers, a weakening economy and a judiciary he says is stacked against him, President Jair Bolsonaro has called huge rallies for Brazilian independence day Tuesday, seeking to fire up his far-right base. With polls putting Bolsonaro on track to lose badly to leftist ex-leader Luiz Inacio Lula...
AMERICAS
Person
Jair Bolsonaro
WPXI Pittsburgh

Brazil judge claps back at 'undemocratic' Bolsonaro vow

BRASILIA, Brazil — (AP) — The Brazilian Supreme Court's Chief Justice Luiz Fux on Wednesday issued a sharp rebuttal to President Jair Bolsonaro, one day after the right-wing leader escalated his feud with the court by vowing to no longer abide by one of its justice's rulings. “Encouraging non-compliance with...
POLITICS
IBTimes

Bolsonaro Warns Freedom Under Threat At Brazil Rallies

Brazilians marked the country's independence day Tuesday with rallies for and against embattled President Jair Bolsonaro, who warned he would not let perceived enemies including the Supreme Court attack freedom and democracy. Tens of thousands of Bolsonaro supporters flooded streets with the green, yellow and blue of the national flag...
ADVOCACY
IBTimes

Pro-Bolsonaro Truckers Block Brazil Highways

Truck drivers blocked highways across Brazil Thursday in support of President Jair Bolsonaro, who has sought to fire up his far-right base as he fights sinking poll numbers and a supposedly hostile political establishment. The truckers launched their protest Tuesday on Brazilian Independence Day, when Bolsonaro held massive demonstrations to...
AMERICAS
#Corruption#Now#Npr
Rebel Yell

Brazil | Bolsonaro decree restricting the moderation of social networks

(Brasilia) Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro issued a decree on Monday that changes the rules for moderating content on social media and, according to critics, could hamper the fight against disinformation. Posted on September 6, 2021 at 10:34 pm. The decree, with immediate effect, which must be ratified by Congress in...
INTERNET
AFP

Bolsonaro backs off attacks on Brazil's institutions

President Jair Bolsonaro on Thursday backed off his heated attacks on Brazil's federal institutions, insisting that his recent jabs at the Supreme Court just came "in the heat of the moment." In his written statement Thursday Bolsonaro assured that he never had "any intention of attacking" any government institution.
POLITICS
AFP

Hundreds protest Brazil's Bolsonaro after week of tension

Several hundred Brazilians protested against President Jair Bolsonaro and demanded his impeachment in Sunday demonstrations called by conservative groups, days after a massive mobilization supporting the country's embattled far-right leader. The street protests in Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo and Belo Horizonte, among other cities, were convened by conservative-leaning social organizations like Movimento Brasil Livre (Free Brazil Movement, or MBL), which pressed for the impeachment of leftwing president Dilma Rousseff in 2016. MBL now advocates a third way for Brazil's 2022 presidential elections, under the slogan "Neither Bolsonaro nor Lula," referring to the current president's political nemesis Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva. Organizers expected large crowds, but without the support of groups like Lula's Workers' Party (PT) the demonstrations were smaller than anticipated.
AMERICAS
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Society
Country
Brazil
The Independent

Brazilians join rallies calling for Jair Bolsonaro’s impeachment

Brazilians from both the right and left of the political spectrum joined forces on Sunday to call for president Jair Bolsonaro’s impeachment, though turnout was lower than expected. Protesters across the country expressed anger over the government’s handling of the pandemic, surging inflation and Bolsonaro’s attacks on the Supreme Court.
BUSINESS
