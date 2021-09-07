Fears Of Violence In Brazil As Bolsonaro Supporters Take To The Streets

Several hundred Brazilians protested against President Jair Bolsonaro and demanded his impeachment in Sunday demonstrations called by conservative groups, days after a massive mobilization supporting the country's embattled far-right leader. The street protests in Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo and Belo Horizonte, among other cities, were convened by conservative-leaning social organizations like Movimento Brasil Livre (Free Brazil Movement, or MBL), which pressed for the impeachment of leftwing president Dilma Rousseff in 2016. MBL now advocates a third way for Brazil's 2022 presidential elections, under the slogan "Neither Bolsonaro nor Lula," referring to the current president's political nemesis Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva. Organizers expected large crowds, but without the support of groups like Lula's Workers' Party (PT) the demonstrations were smaller than anticipated.

AMERICAS ・ 2 DAYS AGO