CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Beauty & Fashion

Jessica Chastain Comments on Steamy Red Carpet Moment With Oscar Isaac

By Lia Beck
Best Life
Best Life
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Well, this is definitely one way to get people interested in your romantic drama. On Saturday, Sept. 4, Jessica Chastain and Oscar Isaac attended the premiere of their new miniseries, Scenes from a Marriage, at the Venice Film Festival. Audiences will have to wait a little longer—until Sept. 12—to see the HBO show for themselves, but the co-stars used the red carpet to provide a little preview of their chemistry. A slow-motion clip of Chastain and Isaac posing together on the red carpet went viral immediately, because Isaac gives Chastain a smoldering look, then appears to kiss her arm—and because both actors are happily married to other people.

bestlifeonline.com

Comments / 0

Related
In Style

Tiffany Haddish Debuted an Icy-White Pixie Cut at the Venice Film Festival

Tiffany Haddish has already made several iconic hair reveals at big awards shows and red carpet events, so why would the Venice Film Festival be any different for the comedian?. The Like a Boss star attended the premiere of her upcoming movie The Card Counter on Thursday evening and debuted...
MOVIES
People

Zendaya and Timothée Chalamet Make Red Carpet Fashion Magic at the Venice Premiere of Dune

Time to start an Oscars category recognizing the most attractive and stylish costars ever. First nominees: Zendaya and Timothée Chalamet. On Friday, the Dune actors stepped out for the Venice Film Festival premiere of the highly-anticipated sci-fi remake looking like Hollywood royalty — and the Internet is absolutely losing it. Within minutes of their red carpet arrival, photos of the trendsetting co-stars and friends went viral.
BEAUTY & FASHION
POPSUGAR

J Lo and Ben Affleck Look Like They're Starring in Their Own Rom-Com at the Venice Film Festival

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are showing their support for one another. On Thursday, the couple arrived together at the Venice International Film Festival ahead of the Friday premiere of Ben's new film The Last Duel, which he cowrote and stars in with Matt Damon. As the two took a boat across the water, they looked like they were starring in their own romantic comedy as they cuddled up and flashed a few smiles.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jessica Chastain
Person
Elvira Lind
Person
Passi
Person
Ingmar Bergman
Person
Mindy Kaling
Person
Oscar Isaac
Variety

‘The Eyes of Tammy Faye’ Might Convert Oscar Voters to the Church of Jessica Chastain and Andrew Garfield

Oscars voters have always loved seeing actors whose startling physical transformations come after countless hours in the makeup chair. After Renée Zellweger (“Judy”), Marion Cotillard (“La Vie en Rose”) and Charlize Theron (“Monster”) won Oscars for their impressively-altered looks, Jessica Chastain could be on a similar path for her role as the media-loving televangelist Tammy Faye Bakker in Michael Showalter’s “The Eyes of Tammy Faye.” Following a world bow at the Toronto International Film Festival, the Searchlight Pictures dramedy, echoing previous Oscar embraces such as “I, Tonya,” could make Chastain a contender for her third nomination, and could bring in a...
MOVIES
WRAL News

AP PHOTOS: Elegance and whimsy mix at Venice Film Festival

VENICE, Italy — All across the Lido, you could see it on the stars' faces: sheer joy. Whether it was Timothée Chalamet's beaming face greeting fans, Oscar Isaac and Jessica Chastain's playfulness for the cameras, Josh Brolin's ear-to-ear grin in the front row of a “Dune” event or those looks exchanged between Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck, the 78th Venice International Film Festival mixed elegance and fun in a way rarely seen since early 2020.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Carpet#Steamy Red Carpet Moment#Hbo#Swedish#Addams Family Tv
Parade

Look Through The Eyes of Tammy Faye And Find Out All About About Jessica Chastain's Oscar-Buzzy Performance

Praise be, Jessica Chastain has delivered what may be the big-screen performance of the year in her new biopic, The Eyes of Tammy Faye!. The long-awaited feature film had its world premiere on Sun., Sept. 12 at the Toronto International Film Festival (the event that tends to usher in the start of awards season every year) and buzz is already building that the 44-year-old actress’ portrayal of evangelist Tammy Faye Messner is an absolute must-see.
MOVIES
New Haven Register

'Scenes From a Marriage' Sends Jessica Chastain and Oscar Isaac Into Love and War: Venice TV Review

Each episode of “Scenes From a Marriage” opens with a bit of frank reality. The five installments of HBO’s new limited series begin showing one of the show’s stars, Jessica Chastain or Oscar Isaac, getting prepared for shooting — walking to set, receiving makeup last-looks. Then the clapperboard closes and, suddenly, we’re in the scene.
TV SERIES
TheDailyBeast

Jessica Chastain’s Tammy Faye Will Make You Cry With Joy

Everyone has to be in on the joke. That’s the only way The Eyes of Tammy Faye works. What makes the movie remarkable, then, is that it’s not a joke. It may, in fact, be the most faithful biopic a subject can ask for. That the subject is still a target for scrutiny, from depiction to ensuing rumor-mongering, speaks to just how juicy this story is, and how skilled everyone in the creative team is in not just understanding our interest in the story, but how it would be told.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Celebrities
The Guardian

Oscar Isaac

Oscars 2022: who might triumph at next year’s ceremony?. After a year of delays, the next 12 months offers a wealth of big, awards-aiming movies from intimate dramas to historical epics. Oscars 2022: who might triumph at next year’s ceremony?. Hear me out Hear me out: why Star Wars: The...
MOVIES
theplaylist.net

‘Scenes From A Marriage’: Jessica Chastain & Oscar Isaac Shatter Hearts In Wrenching Divorce Series [Venice Review] 3:15-ish ET PM embargo (look for trade breaks beforehand though)

“Why does it take so long to break up? Why does no one talk about the fact that [divorce] is endless trauma?” Jessica Chastain asks in a heartbreaking moment from HBO’s devastating marital and breakup mini-series “Scenes From A Marriage.” A modern adaptation of Swedish filmmaker Ingmar Bergman’s brutally emotionally honest 1970s series, now written, directed, and executive produced by Israeli filmmaker Hagai Levi, (“Our Boys,” “The Affair,” and “In Treatment”), this new HBO version is intimate, intense, equally painful, and hard to watch at times; a re-examination of many of the spousal complications the original series interrogated.
TV SERIES
marketresearchtelecast.com

The chemistry between Jessica Chastain and Oscar Isaac explains why you should watch Secrets of a marriage

It is Sunday a new bet of HBO Max will hit the streaming platform. It is an addition to the catalog that, even before its premiere, is already making people talk around the world. His name is Secrets of a Marriage, but probably the series has gained more recognition for its protagonists: Jessica Chastain y Oscar Isaac. In recent days, their names have become number one trends. Here we tell you why!
RELATIONSHIPS
Reuters

Jessica Chastain transforms into televangelist Tammy Faye in new biopic

TORONTO (Reuters) - Actor Jessica Chastain takes on the role of Tammy Faye Bakker Messner in a new drama looking at the rise and fall of the late American televangelist. “The Eyes of Tammy Faye” tells the story of Messner and her former husband Jim Bakker, who lead a television ministry in the 1970s and 1980s before their vast empire crumbled in a sex and financial scandal.
CELEBRITIES
toofab.com

Jessica Chastain Reacts to That Viral Elbow Kiss From Oscar Issac

Chastain sounds off on the little peck that set Twitter on fire. Jessica Chastain has finally chimed in on the viral moment she and her "Scenes from a Marriage" costar Oscar Issac sparked at the Venice Film Festival. Last week, the 44-year-old actress and her costar stood on the red...
CELEBRITIES
imdb.com

TIFF Winners Jessica Chastain, Benedict Cumberbatch, and Denis Villeneuve Build Oscar Momentum

Benedict Cumberbatch is enjoying a rigorous fall festival workout. The British actor started at Venice with the world premiere of western “The Power of the Dog,” in which he’s earning raves as a volatile cattle rancher in Montana, followed by a tribute to its writer/director Jane Campion at Telluride, and now he’s getting his own Tribute Actor Award at the 46th Toronto International Film Festival (September 9-18).
MOVIES
FASHION Magazine |

The Best Red Carpet Looks at TIFF 2021

Jessica Chastain, Amandla Stenberg, Josh O'Connor and more. After last year’s break from in-person events, the Toronto International Film Festival is finally back to its (almost) usual programming, which includes welcoming worldwide celebrities to the TIFF 2021 red carpet. From acclaimed directors Denis Villeneuve and Edgar Wright to Hollywood powerhouses Jessica Chastain, Julianne Moore and Benedict Cumberbatch, the stars all brought their A-game.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Best Life

Best Life

New York City, NY
90K+
Followers
6K+
Post
55M+
Views
ABOUT

Best Life is your home for expert news and tips on health, aging, relationships, humor, style, culture, and travel—everything you need to live your best life!

 https://bestlifeonline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy