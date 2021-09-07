Jessica Chastain Comments on Steamy Red Carpet Moment With Oscar Isaac
Well, this is definitely one way to get people interested in your romantic drama. On Saturday, Sept. 4, Jessica Chastain and Oscar Isaac attended the premiere of their new miniseries, Scenes from a Marriage, at the Venice Film Festival. Audiences will have to wait a little longer—until Sept. 12—to see the HBO show for themselves, but the co-stars used the red carpet to provide a little preview of their chemistry. A slow-motion clip of Chastain and Isaac posing together on the red carpet went viral immediately, because Isaac gives Chastain a smoldering look, then appears to kiss her arm—and because both actors are happily married to other people.bestlifeonline.com
Comments / 0