Jessica Chastain Comments on Steamy Red Carpet Moment With Oscar Isaac

Everyone has to be in on the joke. That’s the only way The Eyes of Tammy Faye works. What makes the movie remarkable, then, is that it’s not a joke. It may, in fact, be the most faithful biopic a subject can ask for. That the subject is still a target for scrutiny, from depiction to ensuing rumor-mongering, speaks to just how juicy this story is, and how skilled everyone in the creative team is in not just understanding our interest in the story, but how it would be told.

MOVIES ・ 1 DAY AGO