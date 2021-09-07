CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Premier League

World Cup: Nigeria's Troost-Ekong feels UK's stance on Covid is 'unfair'

BBC
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWatford's William Troost-Ekong is unhappy to be one of eight Nigerians, all based in the United Kingdom, who cannot play Tuesday's 2022 World Cup qualifier in Cape Verde due to Covid-19 restrictions. As Cape Verde is on the British government's travel red list, anyone returning from the country to the...

www.bbc.com

Comments / 0

Related
goal.com

2022 World Cup Qualifiers: Nigeria have no excuse not to demolish Liberia – Odegbami

The three-time African champions will host the Lone Stars at the Teslim Balogun Stadium on Friday for their opening group match. Former Nigeria international Segun Odegbami is expecting the Super Eagles to "completely annihilate" Liberia when they face off in their 2022 Fifa World Cup qualifying game on Friday. Gernot...
FIFA
blackchronicle.com

Brazil’s Copa rematch with Argentina poses numerous World Cup questions

Nine weeks after the final of the Copa America, Brazil and Argentina meet each other once more after the Albiceleste took home the continental crown. There is no title at stake this time. This is the eighth round of South America’s World Cup qualifiers. And the match is likely to have little impact on who makes it to Qatar. With a 100% record in the campaign so far, Brazil have come close to making sure of their place even before the action reaches the half way stage. And something will have to go very badly wrong for Argentina to be drawn into the dogfight. Even so, Sunday afternoon’s clash in Sao Paulo is an important occasion — and not just because of the depth of the historical rivalry. Not even because Lionel Messi might become the highest scoring South American of all time. The Argentine has 76 goals to his name. The great Pele, who left the stage almost exactly 50 years ago, finished with 77. Could Messi choose this match to equal or even over-take the record?
MLS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alex Iwobi
Person
Kelechi Iheanacho
Person
Wilfred Ndidi
chatsports.com

2022 World Cup: Nigeria beat Liberia, but Ivory Coast held in Maputo

Leicester City striker Kelechi Iheanacho showed his goalscoring prowess when scoring both goals as Nigeria kicked off their Group C with a comfortable 2-0 win over Liberia. Playing in Lagos and with a full compliment of players available to coach Gernot Rohr, Iheanacho drilled home midway through the first half before a smart turn-and-finish sealed the win just before half-time.
FIFA
fourfourtwo.com

Every country to win the Women's World Cup

With the Women's World Cup only beginning in 1991, there have been just eight editions of the tournament. Of those eight, only four countries have ended up winning it, mainly due to the utter dominance the US Women's team have had over international women's football. The US Women's team have...
SOCCER
goal.com

SuperSport United’s Tembo concerned with injuries from World Cup qualifiers

The 51-year-old tactician explains why he is not having peace of mind after sending out his players to national teams. SuperSport United coach Kaitano Tembo is concerned some of his key players will return from international assignments with injuries. The 51-year-old tactician is happy to see his players selected to...
FIFA
chatsports.com

Internationals: Four Reds feature in Sunday's World Cup qualifiers

Trent Alexander-Arnold and Jordan Henderson helped England maintain their perfect record in Group I of the European preliminaries with a 4-0 win over Andorra. Both Reds started and completed the tie at Wembley, with Henderson wearing the captain’s armband and Alexander-Arnold beginning in a midfield role. Goals from Jesse Lingard...
SOCCER
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nigerians#British#Everton#Bbc Sport Africa#The Super Eagles#African#Scottish#The Blue Sharks#Nff#Group C
goal.com

2022 World Cup Qualifiers: Osimhen and Iheanacho lead Nigeria against Liberia

Gernot Rohr has named a strong starting line-up for the Super Eagles' World Cup qualifier against the Lone Star on Friday. The Sparta Rotterdam shot-stopper has been handed the responsibility of standing between the goalposts against Peter Butler's men. William Troost-Ekong - Defender. With Nigeria aiming to start the qualifiers...
FIFA
rock947.com

Soccer – Iheanacho nets brace as Nigeria beat Liberia in World Cup qualifier

CAPE TOWN (Reuters) – Striker Kelechi Iheanacho scored twice as Nigeria defeated Liberia 2-0 to make a winning start to their 2022 World Cup Group C qualification campaign, while there was also success for Cameroon and Tunisia on Friday. Nigeria were heavy favourites for victory in Lagos and took the...
FIFA
Santa Maria Times

Sancho to miss England's upcoming World Cup qualifiers

LONDON (AP) — England will not play Jadon Sancho in its World Cup qualifiers against Andorra and Poland after the Manchester United forward sustained what the national team described Saturday as a “minor knock” in training. The injury ruled Sancho out of the 4-0 win over Hungary on Thursday and...
PREMIER LEAGUE
chatsports.com

2022 World Cup Qualifiers: Cape Verde are Nigeria’s biggest threat to Qatar – Solomon Kwambe

Nigeria, Solomon Kwambe, Qatar, Nigeria national football team, Cape Verde national football team, Cape Verde, Mindelo, Estádio Municipal Adérito Sena, South Africa, Africa Cup of Nations. Regardless, the Super Eagles’ defender is upbeat about the three-time African champions’ chances of reaching the global football showpiece. Solomon Kwambe believes Cape Verde...
FIFA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Everton F.C.
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
Country
Qatar
NewsBreak
Sports
Country
Nigeria
NewsBreak
Soccer
Country
Spain
Place
Africa
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
cntraveller.com

A local's guide to Lagos, Nigeria

A former lawyer, Reni Folawiyo left the corporate world to introduce luxury retail to her native Nigeria. Today, her Alara concept store, designed by David Adjaye and found on Lagos’s Victoria Island, houses an expertly curated selection of African and international labels and has become the standard for high-end shopping in the region. Folawiyo has been featured as a member of the BoF 500.
RETAIL
inquirer.com

Zack Steffen tests positive for COVID-19, will miss USMNT’s World Cup qualifier at Honduras

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Goalkeeper Zack Steffen will miss his third straight World Cup qualifier when the U.S. travels to Honduras after testing positive for COVID-19. The 26-year-old from Downingtown missed the Americans’ opening 0-0 draw at El Salvador on Thursday due to back spasms and U.S. coach Gregg Berhalter had said that Steffen also was not dressing for Sunday’s home opener against Canada.
MLS
The Conversation Africa

Compulsory COVID-19 vaccination in Nigeria? Why it’s illegal, and a bad idea

Two states in Nigeria – Edo and Ondo – recently announced compulsory COVID-19 vaccinations for adults. Even after a court restrained the Edo State government from going ahead, it insists the order stands. The Federal Government is also considering making COVID-19 vaccination compulsory for civil servants. Abiodun Odusote weighs in on the legality of these orders.
PUBLIC HEALTH
goal.com

‘Absolute honour to lead the boys out’ - Troost-Ekong elated to captain Watford against Wolves

The 28-year-old Super Eagle was handed the armband as the Hornets suffered a second straight defeat in the top-flight. Nigeria international William Troost-Ekong has revealed his delight at captaining Watford during their Premier League match against Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday. The 28-year-old defender, who also captains the Super Eagles, was...
PREMIER LEAGUE

Comments / 0

Community Policy