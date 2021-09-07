CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Movies

New Film Explores Efforts To Determine What A 9/11 Victim's Life Is 'Worth'

WBUR
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTwo months after the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks, attorney Kenneth Feinberg faced a truly impossible task. After four plane hijackings killed nearly 3,000 people on 9/11, concern arose that thousands of surviving loved ones would sue and bankrupt the airlines. Feinberg was appointed by the George W. Bush administration to be the administrator of the taxpayer-funded congressional Victim Compensation Fund — to decide what a life was worth and to convince family members to accept his assessment.

www.wbur.org

Comments / 0

Related
Pharos-Tribune

Taylor grad portrayed in 'Worth' for efforts in 9/11 victims compensation

Charles G. Wolf was a widow living in New York City in 2002, mourning the loss of his wife in the September 11 terrorist attacks. Katherine wasn’t two weeks into her new job with Marsh & McLennan, an insurance brokerage firm. She was on the 97th floor of the North Tower when American Airlines Flight 11 struck the building.
TAYLOR TOWNSHIP, IN
Telegraph

Meet the 9/11 lawyer who decides how much a life is worth

If you didn’t know what Kenneth Feinberg did for a living, you’d think he was ghoulish. Over the past two decades, scarcely a significant tragedy has occurred on American soil – or involving American companies – without Feinberg arriving, briefcase in hand, ready to pick over the bones of it.
LAW
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kenneth Feinberg
Person
Stanley Tucci
Person
Ted Kennedy
Person
Michael Keaton
Fox News

Michael Keaton says 9/11 film, 'Worth,' is about empathy

Michael Keaton portrays real-life attorney and renowned mediator Kenneth Feinberg in the new film "Worth." Based on Feinberg's memoir, "What is Life Worth?" the Netflix film tells the true story of the man who headed the September 11th Victim Compensation Fund (VCF) and had to determine how much money would be given to the families of each victim.
MOVIES
Dallas Observer

8 Essential Films That Explore the Legacy of 9/11

In the two decades since the events of September 11, filmmakers have struggled to adapt stories of heroism and tragedy to the big screen to audiences that might not want to relive those memories. For this reason, some filmmakers have kept a respectful and nuanced approach while broaching the subject, while others went for full realism effect to convey its true horrors.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Republican#Democrats#Congress#American
BBC

9/11: Husband of Welsh victim to be played in Netflix film

The husband of a Welsh person who died in the 9/11 attacks has recalled the last moment he saw his wife alive. Charles Wolf had been married to Katherine Wolf, from Swansea, for 13 years prior to the attacks. His fight for compensation for the victim's families is told in...
MOVIES
San Francisco Chronicle

Six 9/11 films well worth watching on 20th anniversary of attacks

It’s hard to believe that we’re 20 years removed from the terrorist attacks of Sept. 11, 2001. I remember sitting dazed in front of my television, watching the footage of the planes crashing into the World Trade Center played over and over again as a parade of pundits and experts struggled to make sense of the tragedy.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Netflix
WBUR

What Happened To The Sprawling And Influential Bin Laden Family

U.S. special forces killed Osama bin Laden in Pakistan in 2011 — but the story of the bin Laden family did not end there. Here & Now's Robin Young speaks with Steve Coll, a staff writer at The New Yorker, a professor at the Columbia School of Journalism, and author of "The Bin Ladens: An Arabian Family in the American Century."
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Fox News

Gowdy discusses how 9/11 changed America: Death and grief can bring clarity about what’s important in life

"Sunday Night in America" host Trey Gowdy spoke with former New Jersey governor Thomas Kean to discuss his experience co-chairing the 9/11 commission. Gowdy spent part of his latest show recounting his own memories of September 11, 2001. While he remarked on the surreal experience on the morning of the September 11 terror attacks, he also described a sense of unity it brought.
POLITICS
Laredo Morning Times

Saadia Faruqi's new novel explores racism against Muslims after 9/11

Saadia Faruqi was in college when the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks happened in 2001. Faruqi experienced the aftermath of the attacks differently than many other people in the United States. She is Muslim. The hijackers who flew airplanes into the World Trade Center, the Pentagon and a field in Pennsylvania...
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Deadline

Angelina Jolie Visits Capitol, Urges Senators To Renew The Violence Against Women Act

Spotted at the Capitol on Tuesday: Angelina Jolie. The actress and activist met with senators, including Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, to urge the reauthorization of the Violence Against Women Act and to advocate for the rights of women and children. Her rep issued a statement from her in which she said, “I’m in DC leading up to the VAWA reauthorization, FBI reforms, and other important protections and rights. I’ve met with experts for years now, learning about best practices including non-biased forensic evidence collection, and advocating for improvements. I’m grateful for these timely and valuable meetings with Senators, especially focused on provisions...
CONGRESS & COURTS
phillytrib.com

Meet Pauli Murray, the Civil Rights activist you've never heard of

Pauli Murray worked alongside some of the biggest names in the Civil Rights movement but many have never heard of them. They were a LGBTQ icon, priest (Episcopalian), and pioneer who, like so many other LGBTQ members, was instrumental in the civil rights movement. Unfortunately, they have been omitted from history.
CELEBRITIES
vanyaland.com

‘Worth’ Review: The drama behind the 9/11 Victims Compensation Fund

Editor’s Note: This review originally ran as part of our coverage of the 2020 Sundance Film Festival, but we’re republishing it today with the film’s wider release. Click here for our coverage from the fest and also check out our full Sundance archives. ***. It’s a sentence I never thought...
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy