New Film Explores Efforts To Determine What A 9/11 Victim's Life Is 'Worth'

Spotted at the Capitol on Tuesday: Angelina Jolie. The actress and activist met with senators, including Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, to urge the reauthorization of the Violence Against Women Act and to advocate for the rights of women and children. Her rep issued a statement from her in which she said, “I’m in DC leading up to the VAWA reauthorization, FBI reforms, and other important protections and rights. I’ve met with experts for years now, learning about best practices including non-biased forensic evidence collection, and advocating for improvements. I’m grateful for these timely and valuable meetings with Senators, especially focused on provisions...

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 3 HOURS AGO