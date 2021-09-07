New Film Explores Efforts To Determine What A 9/11 Victim's Life Is 'Worth'
Two months after the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks, attorney Kenneth Feinberg faced a truly impossible task. After four plane hijackings killed nearly 3,000 people on 9/11, concern arose that thousands of surviving loved ones would sue and bankrupt the airlines. Feinberg was appointed by the George W. Bush administration to be the administrator of the taxpayer-funded congressional Victim Compensation Fund — to decide what a life was worth and to convince family members to accept his assessment.www.wbur.org
Comments / 0